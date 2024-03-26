‘Recession diet is crazyyy’: Woman shares how you can eat at Erewhon for free

Erewhon is an LA-based grocery store known for its exorbitant prices. For example, slice of pie can cost $42, and the grocery store’s infamous smoothies—it often collabs with different celebs like Kourtney Kardashian or Hailey Bieber to create new smoothie concoctions—can cost well over $20.

So to find out you can potentially eat at the store for free is shocking. LA-based TikToker Angie (@aezler) has amassed 23,000 followers by being a “finance girly posting [about] Fitness, Food & Funny stuff.”

Angie kicks off her video by sharing her hack to parking at Erewhon for free. “If you ever go shopping at Beverly Hills, you could park at Erewhon for free for two hours,” she shares.

Angie then walks into an Erewhon and lets viewers know you can sample food at the hot bar. “Always get three free samples at Erewhon to fill you up so you don’t have to spend as much money on some food,” she recommends while enjoying one.

She then moves onto her second sample, saying, “This was probably $10 worth of fish, and they gave it to me for free.”

Angie’s next tip for getting free Erewhon food is to become an Erewhon member; Angie says the annual membership fee is $100. Members get one complimentary drink per month and can earn points that can be redeemed for free food.

March’s complimentary drink of the month is Gary Brecka’s Perfect Amino Smoothie, which Angie tries in her video. “For the main course, I got the organic rigatoni with vodka sauce,” the content creator says, opening up her container. “The pasta was $21 dollars.”

But Angie says she got it for free by using her membership points.

The second container is filled with with fish and veggies. “All this fish for only $14, which is such a steal, and I also got it for free using my membership points,” she says, taking a bite.

Angie says she had enough leftovers for an additional meal later. “I’m actually getting two meals out of this. It’s giving recession diet,” she jokes.

In the comments section, Angie elaborated on the membership perks and calculated what you would need to spend to make it worth it. “You get 10% cashback so if you spend $1000 a year or $83 a month at Erewhon, your membership is basically free,” she shared.

There are two different memberships Erewhon offers: the Cafe and Plus. For $100 a year, a Cafe member can enjoy a free drink once a month, 10% savings, and access to deals on different brands. As a Plus member, you can share these benefits with one person, free delivery with a minimum $150 purchase, exclusive pricing, in addition to the Cafe perks. However, this membership costs $200 a year.

Angie’s video garnered over 187,000 views, and viewers speculated that Angie is being sarcastic.

“I would just take the samples and leave,” one viewer shared.

“You’re not serious right,” a second asked.

“Recession diet is crazyyy,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

