‘It’s just $25. If that’s ok…’: Service worker says she feels awkward charging customers so much amid skyrocketing prices

Prices are surging, and everyone is feeling it.

In a viral video with more than 749,00 views and over 127,000 likes, TikTok user Donut King Belconnen (@donut.king.belco) showed concerns over charging customers more after prices increased at her Donut King location.

“Charging someone after price inflation,” she wrote in text overlaying the clip.

In the video, the TikToker could be seen punching a customer’s order into the register and then hesitating to reveal the total.

The worker used a popular TikTok audio to convey her inner monologue during the transaction.

“It’s so mean,” the woman in the audio said. “Don’t do it. It’s the meanest thing you could do.”

When the price for the combo is finally shown, it rings up to an obscene amount: $99.00.

While prices have surely increased, the TikToker’s skit appears to be drawing attention to inflation by exaggerating a bit.

In the comments section, some questioned whether the order total was actually that high.

“That’s not the real price… is it?” One commenter asked.

Others responded by assuring the commenter that the price was not real.

Nonetheless, other service workers could identify with how difficult it is to say the current price of items in their stores after price increases.

“I feel so uncomfortable when I say ‘4.80$ please’ when someone gets a large fry,” user Vix wrote.

“My job went up in prices mid summer so regulars noticed it and it was so intense lol,” user Jairo Ontiveros added.

Others admitted that they try to find ways to help customers cut costs.

“I used to give discount to the most loyal customers or family cuz I felt too bad,” another user said.

According to CNET, the rise in the cost of fast food meals has outpaced food inflation, which was reportedly 12% last year. Wendy’s and Chik-fil-A had the highest inflation rates compared to other fast food chains.

The Daily Dot reached out to Donut King via a contact form and to Donut King Belconnen via TikTok comment for more information.