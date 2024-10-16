‘It’s a no for that price’: Viewers divided after Dunkin’ worker exposes Halloween Munchkins buckets

Ranked by Delish as one of the Top 10 fast food brands in the nation, Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) has become a go-to location for food and beverages across the country.

Featured Video

But recently, the beloved company has received some consistent backlash on the internet. One woman called out the brand for getting rid of a fan-favorite menu item. Another content creator, who is also a Dunkin’ employee, exposed what happens when a customer asks for light ice.

And now, another person has come forward to share some insight into Dunkin’. Specifically showcasing one product in particular that is getting a lot of buzz on social media. However, it might not be the kind of attention that the company is hoping for.

What happened at Dunkin’?

In a video posted on Oct. 12 that has now reached over one million views, TikTok user (@4everurangel_) takes the world behind the scenes of Dunkin’s new star menu item.

Advertisement

As an employee of one of the many locations, she shows the containers that are being prepared for Dunkin’s limited edition Halloween buckets. The items are sold with a 50-count of spooky-themed Munchkins.

As seen in the clip, the employees receive the buckets with the handles unattached. The workers then have to connect the straps to the container in order to fill it for customers.

The Dunkin’ employee also shows that for her location, the bucketed item sells for $14.99

“Stop these are so cute im so excited,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

Viewers seem to enjoy the idea of the Halloween menu item. However, most are not on board with it for a specific reason: the cost.

In the comments section, viewers shared their disappointment about the price of the Munchkin bucket.

Advertisement

“I would pay for this if it’s just the jelly filled munchkins otherwise it’s a no for that price,” one user shared.

“This is a good idea, but I don’t think I would pay 15 bucks for that,” another commented.

“15$ for a bucket of donuts yea I’ll pass,” a third said.

Is Dunkin’ getting more expensive?

It’s no surprise that people are complaining about the cost of this Halloween treat. In fact, it’s been reported that Dunkin’ has raised its prices significantly over the past few years.

Advertisement

Business Insider revealed in 2021 that the food brand raised the cost of its products by 8% in just one year alone.

In June 2024, Reuters spoke with a representative of Dunkin’, who gave their loyal customers the heads up that the company will be issuing “modest increases in coffee prices” in the near future.

If consumers are only interested in purchasing the product for the carrier itself, the food company is selling the bucket on its own for $2, according to Taste of Home.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ via email and @4everurangel_ via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.