‘Anytime Dunkin’ actually makes a good drink… they get rid of it’: Customer says Dunkin’ got rid of this popular drink. Is it gone for good?

Dunkalatte fans are in distress after being unable to order the seasonal-turned-fan favorite drink.

What is the Dunkin’ Dunkalatte?

The Dunkalatte comes from Dunkin’. It was announced on Aug. 28. The Dunkalatte was inspired by Rhode Island’s official beverage, coffee milk. Coffee milk is a combination of coffee syrup or coffee extract and milk. Dunkin’ combined coffee milk with espresso to create the Dunkalatte. The coffee company describes the beverage as “an ultra-smooth drink that sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake.”

The drink became extremely popular, with many turning into Dunkin’ fans just because of the drink.

What happened to the Dunkalatte?

But since the Dunkalatte was referred to as a seasonal offering that’s only available for a limited time, Dunkin’ fans are worried it has already been removed from the menu. Many are reporting being unable to order it at their local Dunkin’ locations.

In a viral TikTok, Dunkin’ customer Vera (@derrickwhitenumberonefan) sits in a Dunkin’ location as she puts her head in her hands. The text overlay of her short video reads: “They discontinued the Dunkalatte.”

Her video garnered 94,000 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vera via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Dunkin’ via press email.

Viewers weighed in on the possibility that Dunkin’ got rid of the drink.

“I swear anytime Dunkin actually makes a good drink (which is very rare) they get rid of it so fast like oh ok,” one viewer stated.

“It was the only reason i went to dunkin bruh,” a second remarked.

Well, what do employees say?

Alleged Dunkin’ employees gave mixed answers.

“I work at dunkin it’s not discontinued!! There’s a national shortage on the coffee milk we’re all disappointed too,” one user wrote.

“I work at dunkin and when i tell you we had people all day coming for the dunkalatte and them leaving cuz it’s gone,” a second stated.

What has Dunkin’ said, and how can you make the Dunkalatte at home?

Dunkin’ confirmed with the Daily Dot that the Dunkalatte will return.

“The buzz around the Dunkalatte has been overwhelming! Due to high demand, we’re running low – but stay tuned, the Dunkalatte will be back before you know it. For the latest updates, we encourage guests to check availability with their local Dunkin’ via the mobile app,” a Dunkin’ representative told the Daily Dot.

In the meantime, you can always attempt to make a Dunkalatte at home using, milk, coffee syrup, and espresso. One popular brand of coffee syrup is Autocrat Coffee Syrup, which you can find on Amazon.

