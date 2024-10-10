‘Have u guys ever considered we just want less ice’: Dunkin’ worker calls out customers who ask for light ice, shows what you’re really getting

A Dunkin’ employee shared what actually happens when you request “less ice” in your iced coffee order.

Many customers assume that ordering a drink with light ice means you’re getting more drink because the ice takes up valuable space in the cup. According to TikTok user @blumpkinblownuts, who posted his video on Sept. 28, this isn’t the case.

In the viral video, which has garnered over 179,000 views, the Dunkin’ worker walks viewers through the process of making an iced latte for a customer who requested less ice. He starts by filling the cup with milk from the dispenser, adds the standard amount of espresso, and then heads back to top it off with more milk to compensate for the lack of ice.

“Just because you order your latte with less ice, that does not mean you’re going to get more espresso,” the TikToker explains in the video description. “The amount of espresso that is put in a latte is limited to the size if you would like more espresso, you need to pay for an extra shot.”

In the comments section of the video, many iced coffee enjoyers defended their request for minimal ice.

“Less ice doesn’t mean I want the drink made different I just want less ice not extra milk,” one viewer complained.

Another added, “I just don’t want my drink watered down when the ice melts because I drink slow.”

Some customers clarified that they don’t mind not having a full cup. “I get less ice because I HATE watery coffee I don’t care if it isn’t full,” one shared.

However, a former Dunkin’ barista shared, “I never had a single person not whine about their drink not being full so more milk it is.”

Redditors previously discussed the misconception that asking for less ice will get you more espresso. Many users pointed out coffee shops often have predetermined serving sizes and that requesting less ice typically results in a cup that’s not as full, or a more diluted drink.

“You’re just getting more milk, no extra espresso or syrup,” one Redditor remarked.

“I measure the same thing every time so asking for less ice just means an emptier looking cup,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @blumpkinblownuts via TikTok comment and to Dunkin’ via press email for comment.

