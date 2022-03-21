‘Don’t get married… or move your coffee machine’: Man plays angry message from wife over CarPlay in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker Will Harrigan shares an impassioned voice message from his wife Ang that plays through his car stereo via Siri using CarPlay.

Harrigan captioned the video, “If you’re considering getting married or moving your coffee machine…DON’T.”

Harrigan shared the video on Sunday to his 5,715 followers, and by Monday, it had collected 10 million views and 1.9 million likes.

Per the message, which Siri reads aloud, Ang was upset with Harrigan moving the coffee maker to a different place. As the voice message continues, her anger builds.

“I just went to move it back to where it fucking goes and the coffee grinds that you left in there to the coffee you didn’t even fucking drink just went all over the floor that I just swept and mopped,” the message says. “And now I can’t even get it off because I’m trying to sweep it and the coffee grinds are wet so it’s sticking to the broom so every time I put the broom down, it just spreads and spreads and spreads.”

She ends the message with a warning to Harrigan to not touch anything else.

In the comments of the video, users weighed in on Ang’s response and whether her anger is a “red flag.” Harrigan’s TikTok bio reads “Happily Married.”

“They’re from Jersey, it’s not that serious,” user @kay611xo commented.

“Team Ang. Lol. I’ve 100% felt this rage and sent messages like this,” @xlittlelacyx said.

However, some users in the comments believe the message and behavior were uncalled for—no matter the nature of the relationship.

“Am I on her side with being furious about it? hell yea,” TikToker LJ (@failurebydesign07) said. “Am I on her side with that MESSAGE? ohhh HELL no.”

“Reverse the genders and people would be pointing out how toxic this is,” user Jackie Cannon suggested.

Harrigan provides some insight into his relationship in another TikTok also posted on Sunday.

The comments from his CarPlay video overflowed into this one in which Ang records herself listening in on Harrigan’s conversation with another woman in Target and ends with a displeased look in her face.

“L wife. He’ll leave you eventually hopefully,” TikTok user Maddox commented.

Harrigan addressed the debate and replied, “Absolutely not lol.”

“Ang is our queen. The mfs [motherfuckers] in the comments are soft ass bitches that cry when someone raises their voice. She wasn’t even that mean,” @itsdwillyouleavemealone said.

Harrigan agreed with Dwilly and wrote, “People are so dramatic.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Harrigan via TikTok message.

