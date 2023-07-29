‘It feels like a scam’: Server calls out having to dress nice for her job interview

One woman is going viral for pointing out how strange it is that workers are expected to wear office clothes for interviews, no matter the industry.

In a viral video with over 50,000 views, user Crocodile Camm (@crocodilecam) explained why she thinks the dresscide rule simply makes no sense.

“I think it’s such a scam that if you wanna get a serving job, a retail job, whatever kind of job, you have to dress up for your interview as if you’re gonna work in an office,” the TikToker began. “And then you’re never gonna wear those clothes again to the job.”

Camm said it should be appropriate for her to wear the clothes she wears to work everyday for an interview: Black pants, non slip shoes and a black T-shirt.

“It just feels like a scam,” she reiterated.

In the comments section, many workers agreed with the sentiment.

“Same for us [in] the hospital world,” user Julie Explores It wrote. “They’ll never see us in business again…. just SCRUBS.”

“Fr why do we have to dress up at all for interviews if they want honesty don’t they want whole hearted honesty?” another user asked.

However, others pointed out that they have in fact gotten jobs after showing up to interviews casually dressed.

“I literally did wear black pants and a black t-shirt to every job interview I’ve ever gotten?” Shawarmamunch pointed out.

“I’ve work crop tops to like 99% of serving/bartendening interviews,” Emi said.

Crocodile Camm often posts videos that spark conversation for her 53,000 followers. Her recent clips about people pleasing, being a lesbian and birth control, and dating have garnered her tens of thousands of views on TikTok.

The Daily Dot reached out to Camm via TikTok comment.