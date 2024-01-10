‘I would be so scared to eat my food after that’: DoorDasher left a ‘nasty’ note in customer’s Popeyes delivery thinking she wouldn’t tip. Then she gave her cash

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing a clip in which a DoorDash driver leaves her a negative note after believing the customer did not leave a tip.

Tipping on DoorDash orders is a popular point of discussion online. Some drivers have complained about a lack of tipping from customers on the app. Others have claimed that a failure to tip may lead to longer delivery times. Further users allege that they have been reprimanded for tipping poorly, with some even claiming that their 30% tip was deemed not high enough by their driver.

Recently, TikTok user Tamera (@tameraaw) decided to place an order via DoorDash. When the driver arrived, she tried to hand her a cash tip.

“You keep that,” the driver says.

“Why?” Tamera answers.

“Because I didn’t see a tip on the app, and I put a little card in there,” the Dasher answers. “So please, keep that. I’m sorry.”

Tamera tries to insist that she take the tip, but the Dasher refuses. They eventually wish each other a good night, and the driver departs.

In a follow-up video, Tamera revealed the contents of the note.

“Lucky for you I didn’t bother the food but next time consider tipping your driver,” the note reads.

It’s not surprising that the driver didn’t expect a tip after not seeing one on the app. In July of last year, one Uber Eats driver ran an experiment where they took only non-tipped orders to see how many of their customers would give them a tip in cash. None of them did.

In the comments section of Tamera’s videos, users shared their thoughts about the situation.

“I would be scared to eat my food after that,” said a commenter.

“At least she felt bad lmao,” offered another.

“She didn’t have to accept the order,” observed a third. “It shows you before you accept if there’s or tip or not.”

“Thats why i leave a message on doordash that says ill tip in person,” noted a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and Tamera via TikTok direct message.