‘People are out here trying to make money’: DoorDash driver says customer made her go to 2 different restaurants to pick up orders. She got no tip

A DoorDash driver went viral on TikTok after blasting a non-tipping customer. She also issued a PSA to anyone who uses the food delivery app.

Fallon Maynard (@fallon.maynard), the driver, posted a video from her car, where she vented her frustration over not receiving a tip. As of Tuesday afternoon, her TikTok had over 6,200 views.

“Can you imagine doing a double pick-up from DoorDash? Like, ordering from two different places… making someone go to two different places to pick up food and then bring it to your work, and not tipping them,” she said.

Maynard said that the customer placed orders at two separate restaurants, so she had to stop at both to complete the order. Still, Maynard said that she didn’t receive a tip for her extra efforts.

The worker ended with a PSA to DoorDash customers who refuse to tip: “F*cking go get your food yourself!”

“If you are not prepared to tip or pay properly,” she added, “don’t f*cking do it. People are out here trying to make money… and you can’t tip someone one f*cking dollar?”

In the comments, fellow food delivery drivers reported similar experiences.

“I had the same issue yesterday,” one worker shared. “I picked up 2 items from the same place to deliver at 2 different [locations] AND neither of them tipped.”

“This happened to me today,” another added. “I do Uber Eats… she didn’t give me tip.”

Others, meanwhile, offered advice for how to avoid non-tipping customers.

“Hit that decline button you can tell if they tip or not,” one viewer said.

“I don’t pick up no tip orders,” another wrote.

TikTokers have gone viral for standing on either side of the fence when it comes to tipping DoorDash and food delivery workers. One woman raked in views after making a video that showed her proudly waiting at her front door to accept a food order she deliberately refused to tip on. (She argued the tip surcharge on her order was simply not affordable for her.) Another DoorDash worker sparked a debate after confronting a customer who did not tip him.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maynard via TikTok comment and to DoorDash by email.