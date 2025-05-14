Ford is recalling these 2 models—including over 273,000 vehicles—over brake issues

Ford is issuing a major recall after a potential brake failure risk was flagged in two of its popular SUV models.

Featured Video

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue could lead to a sudden loss of braking power and increase the chance of a crash.

Which SUVs will be affected?

The recall covers 273,789 vehicles, specifically certain 2022–2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models.

Advertisement

The problem, according to the regulatory agency, stems from the front brake lines, which may rub against the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and eventually get damaged.

That damage could cause brake fluid to leak, leading to reduced braking ability.

How is Ford addressing the issue?

As detailed by the recall, Ford dealerships will fix the issue by inspecting and replacing the brake lines and the air cleaner outlet pipe if needed, and they’ll do it free of charge.

Advertisement

If your vehicle is included in the recall, you’ll get a notification letter from Ford by May 30th, according to the NHTSA.

This latest recall comes just weeks after Ford issued a similar separate recall affecting over 123,000 vehicles—including 2017–2018 Ford F-150s, Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigators—due to brake fluid leaks from the master cylinder, which could lead to reduced braking performance and increased stopping distances.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.