Lawyer (and friend of Hasan Piker) explains how to invoke your rights at the border without getting detained

As the U.S. ramps up border enforcement, even lawful travelers are facing unexpected stops and digital searches. In a viral TikTok, lawyer Alex Peter (@loloverruled) offered practical advice for U.S. citizens, green card holders, and international travelers on how to navigate interactions with border agents while protecting their rights.

“I’m an attorney, this is not generally legal advice,” he began in the clip.

He then provided some necessary information to help international travelers brave border crossings.

The video comes on the heels of popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker disclosing that he was stopped and questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Who interviews travelers at the borders?

According to Peter, if you get pulled aside at the airport, you could be questioned by two agencies. Customs and Border Patrol is the most likely agency, however, Homeland Security Investigations could also get involved.

“They are allowed to ask you questions, technically to go through your luggage,” he explained. “This is true even if there’s nothing inherently suspicious about your luggage.”

He also said that no one should be singled out because of race, ethnicity, appearance, religion, country of origin, or political leaning.

Peter said it seems these agencies are targeting people from particular demographics and warned that people should protect their rights.

For lawful residence, that means only answering questions pertaining to residency status and to verify identity. Citizens only need to provide necessary documentation to prove they are citizens.

He explained that refusing to answer questions may result in travelers being detained “for longer.”

“However, if you are a US citizen or green card holder, they can’t deny you entry for not answering their questions,” he said.

Can officials ask to see electronic devices?

According to the lawyer, it is not necessary to hand over electronics to be searched at the border.

“I recommend everyone turn biometrics off on their devices,” he warned.

That means not using the fingerprint and facial recognition software to access your phone. “They need a search warrant to search your phone for a password lock,” he continued.

Biometric data may not be legally protected.

For those concerned about the data in their devices, the lawyer recommended getting another device to travel with and also using encryption apps.

In the event officials want to confiscate your device to search it, there is little to stop them.

Ultimately, the lawyer warns against offering up unnecessary information.

“You are best off never saying anything and just saying ‘I don’t feel comfortable answering these questions beyond my established residency in the United States,’” he said.

This will protect travelers from “incriminating” themselves if they are accused of wrongdoing at the border.

