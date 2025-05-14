“Sounds exactly like a firecracker”: Why are birds spontaneously combusting in California? Authorities weigh in

A California community is in shambles after a series of birds spontaneously combusted without explanation in the neighborhood.

As reported in People magazine this week, the residents of Richmond are raising the alarm about the more than 50 dead birds found in their neighborhood. Why are the neighbors so concerned? Well, there’s no clear cause of death.

Birds spontaneously combusting?

One neighbor filmed one of the birds falling after dropping from a power line, which sparked speculation that it had been electrocuted. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office looked into those claims and acknowledged it’s a possibility, but that theory was later debunked by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

To make things even weirder, the local electric company disagreed with that assessment. According to a Newsweek report, Pacific Gas & Electric told ABC 7 that the phenomenon is more likely caused by a person shooting the birds with a BB gun.

Of course, with no definitive answer, neighbors are left to wonder what’s really going on. One neighbor told Newsweek that the birds exploded upon landing. “And it’s just really violent,” they said. Another neighbor said it sounds like a firecracker is going off when the birds explode.

What does the internet have to say?

Reddit commenters are convinced that all signs point to someone shooting the birds with a .22 rimfire rifle. “You know what sounds exactly like a firecracker?” one user wrote. “A good ol’ .22 rimfire rifle that you can get from any sports shop in America for $150.”

Some took it as an opportunity to do a little media critique. “Dept of Fish and Wildlife quoted in the article as saying it’s likely a BB gun or slingshot, but that wouldn’t be a m y s t e r i o u s headline,” wrote one person.

Others took this as an opportunity for some good old-fashioned conspiratorial thinking. “That’s what happens when you leave the birds on the charger for too long,” one person wrote.



