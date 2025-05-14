“That’s a lot of stainless steel”: Tesla stuck with 10,000 Cybertrucks that no one will buy

Tesla is sitting on a big stainless-steel problem.

The company reportedly has around 10,000 Cybertrucks collecting dust in inventory—worth about $800 million total.

Despite all the hype surrounding the vehicle’s launch, it looks like demand just isn’t keeping up.

So why is Tesla overstocked?

Tesla has been dialing back production due to slower-than-expected sales, which means the current overflow likely isn’t about ramping up production. It’s more likely to discount the vehicles and expose how much unsold inventory Tesla has on hand.

Many of the trucks were built in 2024, so they’re already at least four months old. In some cases, even older.

Tesla still has ‘Foundation Series’ Cybertrucks in inventory—despite stopping production of those back in October 2024, more than seven months ago.

Another sign that demand may not be where Tesla hoped? The rear-wheel drive (RWD) version uses the same battery pack as the all-wheel drive (AWD) version.

That’s generally a hint that Tesla didn’t see enough volume to justify producing multiple battery options—something they also did with the Model S and X when demand dropped following the launch of the more affordable Model 3 and Y.

What are people saying online?

Over on Reddit’s r/technology subreddit, commenters were quick to poke fun at Tesla’s growing pile of unused Cybertrucks.

“That should add at least 5% to the stock by tomorrow AM,” one person joked.

“You get a new Cybertruck police cruiser. You get a Cybertruck police cruiser. Everybody gets a Cybertruck police cruiser!!” another joked.

A third chimed in, “The government will end up buying them.”

“That’s a lot of stainless steel,” offered a fourth commenter. “How many DeLoreans can we make out of this?”



