‘I don’t have my inhaler’: DoorDash driver with asthma climbed 3 flights of stairs to deliver packs of water. She got no tip

A delivery driver is begging for compassion from customers after claiming that a customer asked her to bring “multiple 24 packs of water” up three flights of stairs without a tip.

“Your girl is big, and she has asthma from long COVID,” says TikTok user Mallory (@malloryellis4) in the video. “And you didn’t tip me? What?”

The clip shows Mallory out of breath in a car after having completed the order.

“Don’t do that to us, y’all,” Mallory states at the end of the video. “They did me dirty.”

Delivery drivers have long complained about customers who don’t tip. Some have adopted the mantra “no tip, no trip”—meaning that if a customer does not leave a tip, they will simply refuse the order.

In response, some users in the comments of these videos will insist that they tip cash upon arrival. However, earlier this month, a user on TikTok ran an experiment in which he only accepted no-tip orders from Uber Eats. He did not receive a single cash tip.

Adding insult to injury, several delivery drivers have noted the difficulty of carrying large packs of bottled water or cans of soda.

Earlier this year, a TikTok user and DoorDash shared a story almost exactly the same as Mallory, claiming that a customer purchased 4 cases of water and asked them to be carried up 3 floors. The driver did not receive a tip.

On Mallory’s video, users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Totally!!! I got a 5 story apt complex with no elevator,” a user recalled. “Water plus 10 bags of groceries in the rain last year…..fml.”

“HOW could anybody order multiple cases of water and not tip??!” another questioned. “Go buy your own groceries if you’re not going to tip!”

