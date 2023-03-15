‘If you order 5 cases of water on a delivery app, and it’s not from somewhere like Costco…’: Delivery driver shares PSA for customers who order cases of water

A delivery driver on TikTok has a special message for people who order multiple cases of water and don’t tip.

The video comes from creator Areya, and it attracted nearly 21,000 views plus a lively discussion in the comments section in its first four days on TikTok. The brief video shows the creator in the cereal aisle of a store, sharing thoughts on delivering multiple cases of water to customers.

“If you order five cases of water on a delivery app,” she begins, “and it’s not from somewhere like Costco, you know, like a regular grocery store…”

She continues, ” Where people are order[ing] regular grocery shopping orders, and you don’t tip, especially when there’s snow on the ground, … you deserve to have your house egged.”

In the comments section, the creator elaborated a little further about her complaint, noting, “Let’s be real, the reasoning is, a regular grocery cart can only fit about 7 cases of water, and then groceries on top of that means that ONE person has to push two carts through the store to shop because you couldn’t get one less case of water.”

A few commenters came in to contest the driver.

“Please understand that some people are disabled and they don’t even have enough for themselves after bills,” one noted.

“It’s like y’all forget tipping was supposed to be something given after service,” another opined. “You expecting a tip beforehand is blackmail.”

But others sympathized with the driver, with one remarking, “Even if it’s from Costco if should be mandatory for $2 a case lol. I did a 8 case of water from Costco and wasn’t worth the $10 tip.”

Others had issues with Areya’s suggestion about egging houses, which she made clear in exchanges were a joke.

Areya, coming back to survey her comments section, assessed, “Oh I ruffled y’all feathers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.