‘NO TIP NO TRIP’: TikToker shows McDonald’s DoorDash order that has been sitting on shelf for 10 minutes, sparking debate

Not leaving your DoorDash driver a tip will lead to long waits, alleges a viral TikTok posted by user @lennacorral.

The TikToker’s video, which now sits at over 1.5 million views, shows two McDonald’s bags which @lennacorral alleges have been sitting there for over 10 minutes. She alleges that this is the case because the DoorDash customer has not offered the driver a tip.

“…No drivers have picked it up cause NO TIP NO TRIP,” @lennacorral wrote over the video.

In the comments section, TikTokers are largely divided on this issue. Some agreed with @lennacorral’s idea that the key to getting your order picked up in time is a good tip.

“No tip, no trip that’s right,” said one commenter.

“Dashers are independent contractors,” wrote another. “They have the right to choose higher pay orders.”

However, others said the idea of pre-tipping on an order is nonsensical. Instead, they say, they should tip once the order has been completed.

“I tip after I get my stuff,” a TikToker explained. “[Tipping before] is like paying for something you dont have.”

“I don’t mind tipping,” shared another commenter, “but it should be done when the service is completed not beforehand.”

Other commenters and alleged DoorDash drivers responded by saying that, while it’s a fine idea that people will tip after delivery, this isn’t often the case in reality.

“As an occasional doordash driver, I have taken multiple no tip orders and was not given a tip after delivery,” a commenter detailed. “No longer will take no tip orders.”

More commenters still said, in their experience, tipping led to no change in their delivery’s speediness.

“I tip $15 and the food never gets to me hot or sometimes not at all so I am done with ppl getting my food,” a commenter said. “I’ll get it myself or not at all.”

“I tip well and this still happens to me,” claimed another user. “I’m done using DoorDash, and agree that pre-tipping is nonsense.”

Above all, it also seemed many in the comments were unaware of how little DoorDash drivers make—and thus, how reliant on tips they really are.

“Doordash drivers do not make enough without a tip, same with uber and lyft,” wrote a user.

More users agreed. “They should be working for wages,” advocated one user, with another chiming in that, “You don’t know the struggle till you do the job.”

DoorDash did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. @lennacorral did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

