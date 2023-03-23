‘$3 doordash order be like’: DoorDash driver has to carry 4 cases of bottled water up 3 flights of stairs. He gets no tip

TikToker and Doordasher Luther (@reallybruh18) has gone viral after posting a video of himself hauling four cases of water up three flights of stairs for a customer. The entirety of the order earned him $3—and no tip.

In the video’s caption, the TikToker added, “Have a good day guys. Just a side hustle.”

The video received over 532,000 views and 17,000 likes as of March 23. In the comments section, several viewers wondered why the TikToker accepted the order in the first place.

“No tip no trip,” one user wrote.

“U know u don’t have to accept those orders lol,” another penned.

However, Luther clarified that he wasn’t complaining about the lack of a gratuity. “Didn’t complain about it. Pretty positive on video,” he wrote.

Other viewers were shocked that Luther did not receive a tip.

“Hell nah i tip $20 every time for water,” one user shared.

“Seriously no tip? I tip atleast $5 if I can and if I can’t I don’t order,” a second wrote.

“I live on the 3rd floor and have bad carpal tunnel in both wrists but I tip 50 or more if i can afford it because I’m grateful for ya’ll,” another added.

Though many commenters remarked that they would have declined the order, some who deliver for the app say that drivers can be penalized for this. According to Ridesharing Driver, while DoorDash will not terminate or ban a driver for not accepting delivery requests, drivers will have limited access to jobs if they consistently decline low-paying orders.

The Daily Dot contacted Luther via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.