‘Someone brought me a Starbucks’: Delivery driver tracks how many customers give her water bottles

In a viral TikTok video, a United States Postal Service worker shared how many free drinks she gets from customers during her shift.

In the clip, Naomi (@nayyohhmii) is seen in full uniform, including a hat, in the midst of working on a hot summer day. The delivery driver alludes to the fact that she regularly gets drinks from kind customers and wanted to count how many she’d get that day.

“Let’s see how many waters my customers gift me today,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The first two drinks she gets are cold water bottles, judging from the condensation on the bottles.

“First one looked the best lol super cold,” the top comment under the video read.

Her third and fourth drinks are room-temperature water and peach nectarine sparkling water. The last bottled drinks she receives are two more room-temperature water bottles.

One customer surprised Naomi at the end of the day with a light pink Starbucks beverage.

“6 in total, plus Starbucks. Thank you,” Naomi wrote.

The video went viral with more than 1.6 million views and nearly 700 comments. Naomi regularly posts videos related to her USPS job or films chats about her life, food, and the gym while still in her USPS uniform.

The beverages are likely much needed, given that the United States has been experiencing increasingly hot summers over the last three years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association reported.

The Daily Dot previously covered another USPS worker who shared how grateful he was when homeowners left water bottles in their mailboxes. Instead of drinking the water, the mail carrier poured the liquid all over his head to cool off.

“I learned to never say no to someone offering you water,” Naomi wrote in the caption of her video.

A former mail carrier shared in the comments that he stayed in that career for 34 years and “would be lucky to get that many drinks in 6 months!”

Others shared more positive experiences.

“I am always offering water & soda or sometimes snacks. It’s too damn hot “glad you are being cared for,” a person said.

“My daughter asked our mail man what his favorite drink was a few year back… she now brings vitamin water to him every day over the summer!” another wrote.

“My dad works as a mailman and he always gets hundreds of gift cards n goodies around the holidays!!” a commenter shared.

