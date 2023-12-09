‘This is a stranger who knows me and is at my house’: DoorDash customer leaves delivery instructions. Driver knocks anyway and asks for a follow back on Instagram

Ordering on DoorDash doesn’t always go how you might expect. For example, you might order from what you think is a new restaurant, only to discover it’s a fast food chain in disguise. Other times, your driver might deliver to the wrong address, then get philosophical when you ask them to correct their error.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting her unexpected ordering experience using the DoorDash platform.

According to TikTok user Mattie (@dryalien22) in a video with over 292,000 views as of Saturday, an incident that occurred when she was 16 dramatically changed how she uses the app.

“I will never, ever, in a million years answer my door to a DoorDasher if I’ve left in the instructions to ‘leave the food at my door,’” she says in the video.

According to Mattie, she had placed a DoorDash order with the instructions to leave the food at the door. The Dasher, however, allegedly ignored these instructions.

“He was knocking and knocking and knocking, and it went on for a good, like, 30 seconds,” she says.

Eventually, she says she decided to open the door. When she did, she was met with an unwelcome surprise.

“He was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Hi! I’m so sorry, I just, I had to see you,’” Mattie recalls. “‘I noticed you from TikTok,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t even think I have anything on my DoorDash profile that would let you know that it’s me!’”

“And also, I’m f*cking terrified, because this is a stranger who knows me and is at my house,” she continues. “Like, what the f*ck?”

At this point, the Dasher asked Mattie to follow him back on Instagram, which she says she does. The man then purportedly invited her to “hang out sometime,” telling her that he “live[s] in the area” and “[doesn’t] have any friends.”

“I don’t think he meant anything bad by it, but…he did not realize how f*cking scary that situation was for me as…an internet personality at 16—for him to just casually know my address and be a strange adult man. I really should have reported that to DoorDash.”

@dryalien22 Pretty sure I ended up just blocking him and praying he didn’t hunt me down ♬ original sound – Mat

As for what she actually did in response to the situation, Mattie says in the caption that she is “Pretty sure I ended up just blocking him and praying he didn’t hunt me down.”

In the comments section, users shared their own food delivery stories.

“Literally my instructions were to Leave at door and this man kept calling me to come get it and open the door after I kept repeating leave at the door,” recounted a commenter.

“Ugh we had a jimmy johns driver who hit on a customer at her apartment and was like ‘well I already have your number and know where you live,’” added another. “Like BRO.”

“5 years ago I had a dasher text me a couple minutes after he dropped off my food with ‘I’ll probably get in [trouble] for this, but I think you’re beautiful. Can we go out?’” said a third. “And that was soooo freaky.”

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and Mattie via Instagram direct message.