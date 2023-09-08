‘Are you single?’: DoorDash driver hits on customer after delivering her order. It doesn’t go well

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” This inspirational quote is often attributed to one of the most dominant professional group sports athletes of all time: Wayne Gretzky. It embodies the thrill and anxiety of going after one’s dreams, of risking embarrassment in the quest for glory.

For some people, it’s used as an excuse to either catcall or flirt with people in inappropriate situations. At least, that’s according to TikTok user Cuhrin (@nirhuc), who says that a DoorDash driver tried shooting his shot after delivering her grub.

She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 1.1 million views as of Friday morning.

Cuhrin writes in a text overlay of the video, “I just wanted my burrito” as she looks into the camera via an extreme closeup and nibbles on some pieces of bacon. Her head is blocking a screenshot image of the message she received from the DoorDash driver via the app which asks, “Are you single?” There’s another text from the dasher that reads, “You are so fine.”

The TikToker didn’t seem too pleased with the fact that the driver managed to find a way to message her even after the order was completed. She wondered in a caption for the clip how this was even possible, writing, “Bc absolutely not…. How can they still contact you AFTER they’ve completed your order???”

Viewers were just as miffed as she was about the situation, with one TikTok user commenting, “There is a time and place and THIS ain’t it.”

Others had a difficult time understanding how he was able to message her after the delivery was completed, “Wait did he text you after ? cuz you can’t see what someone look like off of DoorDash.”

Several other viewers urged Cuhrin to alert DoorDash to the nature of the messages she received from her burrito-delivering dasher, with one writing, “You reported him to door dash, right?”

Folks also started sharing the creepy messages they received from complete strangers after using service-based applications.

“I had a Uber driver text me ‘I should’ve kissed you before you got out the car’ excuse me ?!,” one wrote.

Some shared the ways in which they attempt to curb harassment from drivers. One user advised, “I recently changed my picture to a black screen and have them leave it at the door, lol.”

Unwanted advances from DoorDash drivers have been reported/commented on previously as well and are a recurring topic of discussion among Redditors in the r/doordash sub. There is one screenshot of a Dasher’s conversation with a customer where he attempts to flirt with her, giving his phone number in the process and urging her to reach out to him.

Another person on the platform said that they were incensed and frightened by one DoorDasher’s interaction with their young female friend, as the delivery driver now knows her address.

On the flip side, this driver said that she was sick and tired of being flirted with and hit on by customers and never thought in a million years she’d experience so many advances when she started working for DoorDash.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email and Cuhrin via TikTok comment.