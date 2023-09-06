‘I got Rebecca’s chicken up in my car trying to get cold’: Delivery driver says DoorDash isn’t a side hustle. It’s a ‘sport’

In a trending TikTok video, a DoorDasher shares one of the things that annoys her most when she’s trying to get an order delivered quickly.

In the video, Chelsea Jo (@finnandquinn) appears to be filming from inside her car, possibly after completing a DoorDash delivery.

“Let me tell you something. DoorDash ain’t no side hustle, ain’t no regular job. No, let me tell you what it is. This is a sport,” Chelsea Jo says.

She explains that when she’s on her way to turn in a delivery, she wants the food to still be hot for the customer, especially since they’ll likely complain if it isn’t. Given that, Chelsea Jo says that anyone who’s driving under the speed limit while she’s working will get the “beep beep,” referring to her honking her horn at them in an effort to alert them to drive a bit faster.

“Beep beep. Get out the way, cuz I hot Rebecca’s chicken up in my car trying to get cold, and we can’t be having that,” Chelsea Jo says. “We trying to show up on time with hot ass food.”

She said people going five miles under the speed limit are getting passed, and those going ten under are getting honked at repeatedly.

“Finna get Rebecca’s chicken to her on time, so you gone have to move, or I’m gonna make you move,” she shares.

Chelsea Jo shares that she’s noticed older drivers have a tendency to drive at a speed under the limit, sometimes as slow as 15 miles an hour under the limit.

“I don’t know what the problem is, if you just hit a certain age and you just lose motor function in your feet, or you just can’t read the speed limit or the dash anymore,” Chelsea Jo says.

The video has more than 10,400 views and over 80 comments as of Wednesday morning.

Chelsea Jo regularly posts videos related to her experience as a DoorDasher. Sometimes she does challenges, like accepting every DoorDash offer that comes through, other times she takes viewers along on her day or a specific order.

“Im just bein goofy yall,” the caption read.

People in the comments agreed with Chelsea Jo and said they do the same thing.

“Lmao it’s funny because I never beeped at ppl until I started dashing in North Carolina,” a commenter wrote.

“Yes specially if they’re tipping 20 dollars better believe she’s having the best customer service,” another said.

“Nah, I described it my nephew as Mario Kart. I’m moving through town, getting the high paying power ups and avoiding the no tip bananas and shells,” a person shared.

Another said Chelsea Jo needed to be more understanding of older adults.

“Hey,lay off the old people driving.Maybe,you’ll be lucky enough to be old to find out why they go slow.But,kudos on the food,” a viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea Jo for comment via Instagram direct message and to DoorDash via email.