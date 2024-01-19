‘How could you tease us like this?’: Viewers are blown away by new Domino’s cheese volcano pizza

Earlier this year, Domino’s Japan launched a new menu item that has the bellies of TikTokers around the world rumbling.

The menu item in question is called the Cheese Volcano Pizza. According to Japan Today, “This new 40-centimeter-wide pizza contains a specially moulded dough that looks like a volcano rising in the center, with a ‘magma chamber’ inside the crater filled with cheesy lava.”

As the piece goes on to note, the cheese basin itself offers a variety of textures, from the crunchy cheese around the rim of the chamber to the soft, gooey cheese on the inside.

Domino’s Japan customers have two options for their Cheese Volcano Pizza: the Classic Quattro and the Premium Quattro. With the Classic Quattro, the cheese bowl is placed in the center of a cross-section of four different popular Domino’s Japan menu options: Tropical, Genovese, American, and Margherita.

“The Premium Quattro contains the four pizzas usually found in the chain’s Quattro 3 Happy — Chef’s Whimsical Vegetable Special, Giga Meat, Seafood Special, and Korean Short Ribs,” explains Oona McGee in Japan Today.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing what the item looks like on the Domino’s Japan menu.

In a clip with over 1.2 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Caitlin (@her.atlas) reveals the item while considering ordering it.

“I’m so tempted to try one of these,” she says in the video. “It looks so disgusting and so interesting.”

While Caitlin may have considered the item “disgusting,” viewers came to a different conclusion.

“You need this. We need this. Please,” declared a commenter.

“That’s a need, not a want,” added another. “If you get one please post I need to know what it looks like.”

“The way I would order that so fast without hesitation should be alarming lol,” shared a third. “I’m going in May so I hope they still have it.”

Strange menu items like these aren’t new for international fast-food brands. Back in 2016, Daily Dot writer Colette Bennett documented several bizarre fast-food items available in Japan, ranging from Burger King’s “Burger from Hell” to a Kit-Kat pizza.

On TikTok, users begged to see what this pizza actually looks like in the real world. Now, thanks to another user on the platform, TikTok user Mariz (@marizbarrios16), users actually can.

Whether this looks tasty is a matter of opinion, but the video does document some of the issues of baking a cheese bowl into a pizza. For example, slices appear difficult to remove, and much of the cheese bowl’s contents have spread out to the encircling pizza.

Still, users on TikTok were amazed by the fact that the menu item came to Japan before the U.S.

As one user put it in the comments section of Caitlin’s video, “I have been out-Americaned, and I’ll never be out-Americaned again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s Japan and Caitlin via email, and Mariz via TikTok direct message.