‘Why did I never realize they had dupes?’: Dollarama shopper issues PSA to customers who buy Twix, Snickers, KitKat

Food prices are rising once again, with products like eggs seeing massive price hikes in recent months. Not only that, but it doesn’t look like these price increases are going to stop anytime soon.

USA Today notes that President Trump’s recently announced tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and other countries—and retaliatory tariffs from these countries in response—will likely cause another increase in grocery prices.

Seeing these high prices, shoppers have begun to search for alternatives for some of their more expensive regular pickups. For example, some have shared their experiences trying to find alternatives to beauty products.

One type of food facing price increases is candy—however, many stores are responding by stocking alternatives to consumer favorites. Walmart has its own versions of popular candies. And now, a couple on TikTok revealed that one can find suitable alternatives to their favorite treat at a place they might not expect.

Are these Dollarama candy alternatives any good?

In a series of four videos, TikTok users Alex and Meg (@meandmymeg) compare candies from the Canadian chain Dollarama to the originals they appear to be copying.

First comes Titan, the chain’s answer to Snickers.

“It’s not bad,” says Alex, though he notes that there are “not very many peanuts” in comparison to the Snickers. They also say the latter is “richer,” so the couple marks it as an “easy” winner between the two.

Next is 4 Fun, which appears to be a take on Kit Kat Chunky.

“It’s not as thick as the Kit Kat one,” says Alex.

“I like the flavor of the chocolate in the Kit Kat more,” adds Meg, though both agree that, while Kit Kat is the winner, it is not leaps and bounds better than the 4 Fun bar.

Third is Meteor, a candy compared to a Mars bar (though the Dollarama alternative comes with two bars instead of just one).

The couple agrees that this one is the “closest comparison,” with the Mars bar being slightly smoother and sweeter. They agree that Mars is better, but they agree that the candies taste very similar.

Finally, there’s the Duet vs. Twix lineup. This one was among the most surprising, as the couple appears to agree that the Duet is superior to the Twix, citing a better texture and an improved aftertaste to the original. To conclude, the couple identifies Duet as the “winner.”

‘For 33 cents I would say they are AMAZING.‘

In the comments section, many users admitted that they were unaware of candy bar “dupes,” but they are now eager to try them given this review.

“Just had the Duet 5 minutes ago for the first time. Never really liked Twix but Duet was very good. I liked the biscuit in Duet,” wrote a user.

“There $0.33 each. (3 for $1) . For 33 cents I would say they are AMAZING, can barely tell the difference, will always choose those over KitKat,” added another regarding the 4 Fun bar. “12 bars for $4.00 is a steal.”

“Makes note: don’t skip candy section of dollar store,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollarama via email and @meandmymeg via TikTok DM and comment.



