‘$1.50, $1.75, and possible $2’: Dollar Tree shopper notices price scanner in store, finds out prices are about to go up

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that Dollar Tree is about to raise its prices.

In a video with over 915,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Niecy (@niecy_deals) says that she visited a Dollar Tree location to pick up some school materials for her niece.

“Mind you, the Dollar Tree went from $1 to a $1.25,” she explains. “Items that are clearly marked for higher price are the gift cards…and the food items that are clearly marked in the back in the freezer section.”

At this point, Niecy reveals a new addition to her Dollar Tree location: A price scanner.

“What? What? What the h*ll is this?” she asks.

As the video continues, Niecy claims that she spoke to the manager to investigate. The manager purportedly revealed to her that prices in the location are to go up from $1.25 to “$1.50, $1.75, and possibly $2.”

While there’s been no official confirmation of this price increase, Dollar Tree has long hinted at the idea that they planned to increase prices. Although the company marked some items back down to $1 last year, it also announced its plans to increase prices on certain items up to $5.

Niecy isn’t the only TikToker to note these increased prices. In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Holly Brooke (@hollybrooke92) shares her surprise at the heightened prices in the store.

“Can someone tell me when Dollar Tree changed their prices from $1.25 to $1.50?” she asks in the video.

Dollar Tree is a common topic of discussion on TikTok. While some celebrate the deals and surprises one can find at the store, others criticize the quality of the items in-store while saying that one can often find Dollar Tree goods at lower prices in other stores, like Walmart.

In the comments section of both videos, users shared their thoughts about this apparent price increase.

“If the prices go higher than 1.25 for items that used to be $1, I’m done,” a user said. “A lot of it is cheaper elsewhere even at 1.25.”

“They get popular for obvious reasons, then destroy the only thing making them relevant. Affordability,” declared another.

“I’m mostly concerned for the people who rely on places like dollar tree for food,” offered a third. “$.25 an item may be annoying to most, but for some people, it’s the difference of being able to feed their family.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree, Niecy, and Brooke via email.