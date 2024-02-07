‘This would be so good when I don’t feel like cooking’: Dollar Tree customer shares how to make a Super Bowl party for $20

For TikTokers on a budget, Dollar Tree Dinners (@dollartreedinners) is a godsend.

The account’s creator, Rebecca Chobat, has gone viral before for her helpful guides to stretching a buck while buying food, especially at discount retail chain Dollar Tree. Previously, the Jersey, Virginia-based creator put together a $20 Thanksgiving dinner, came up with three meals using only $5, and shopped a week of groceries for $35.

Now, she’s back in time for the big game with a new video that has 1.3 million views and 142,000 likes.

“Let’s put together a Super Bowl party on a budget for $20 at Dollar Tree,” Chobat says at the beginning of the video.

She takes viewers through a Dollar Tree trip with an eye toward snacking. The haul: two frozen Tony’s pizzas for $4 each, three boxes of Snapps-brand Cream Cheese Pepper Bites for $1.25 each (“I prefer the loaded potato sticks, if you can get those instead,” she says), a 3-liter bottle of fruit punch soda for $1.25, a giant bag of cheese balls for $1.25, a bottle of ranch for dipping for $1.25, a box of Crunch ‘N Munch for $1.25, and a 1-pound bag of Lil’ Dutch Maid Duplex Creme cookies for $1.25.

“If the store that you shop at has more inventory than this, then you could potentially do the Loaded Potato Sticks, a box of jalapeño bites, and then you could do either the mac and cheese bites or the mozzarella sticks,” Chobat says.

The total came out to $18.18. “I’d say that’s not a bad spread for a Super Bowl party on a Dollar Tree budget,” the creator concludes.

Commenters were impressed with the Dollar Tree feast.

“This would be so good when I dont feel like cooking, the kids would think we’re having a party,” a viewer commented.

“Although I don’t have plans to have a Super Bowl party, nothing wrong with having a few appetizers on hand,” one person wrote. “You’re my kind of person,” Chobat replied.

“January was a really hard month for us and just wanted to tell you your videos helped so much!” another person wrote.

“I bet that carbonated fruit punch would make awesome ice cream floats if you have some vanilla ice cream kicking around!” a viewer commented.

“I love that you didn’t stop and go to a better stocked store- because the reality is some stores just don’t have everything and this is way more realistic,” a comment read.

“This is awesome, thank you! I’ve been so bummed bc I can’t do my usual homemade spread. Looks so good!” another commenter added. The creator replied, “A party spread anybody can make! I love that it’s all low energy so you can focus on enjoying the game.”

“I went to the dollar tree today to supplement my grocery bill! Some stuff didn’t make sense for my situation, but I saved quite a bit of money!!!” a commenter wrote.

“Tony’s pizza is actually so good like I prefer it to more expensive brand,” another person commented.

A few commenters suggested another retailer, like one who wrote, “I think Aldi is a better deal! Definitely pizzas are cheaper!”

One viewer wondered why a person wouldn’t get a cheap pizza from a place like Little Caesar’s instead of Dollar Tree. Chabot pointed out, “My closest little Caesar’s is 45 minutes away, dollar tree is 10 minutes. I live in a rural area, many people live in similar situations.”

A company spokesperson for Dollar Tree told the Dot via email, “At Dollar Tree, we’ve got you covered for all your Big Game essentials, and then some. No matter who you’re rooting for next weekend, your wallet will be the real winner when you shop Dollar Tree for everything you need from party supplies and kitchen gadgets, to food storage, serving trays, snacks, beverages, ice and more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree Dinners for comment via email.