‘This is being sold at Walgreens for $5.99’: Shopper finds name-brand products disguised at the Dollar Tree for $1.25

A Dollar Tree enthusiast revealed all of the brand-name products you can find at Dollar Tree. She also shared the products’ normal retail prices to convey just how good of a deal you’d get if you purchase them at Dollar Tree for $1.25.

TikTok user @sensationalfinds took her 177,000 followers on an adventure through Dollar Tree, revealing all of the brand-name products she discovered. First, the content creator showed Maybelline New York’s Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation. “They don’t have a huge shade range, but they do have a couple of different shades,” she said. She said that on Amazon, the product is $8.35 (although it’s currently listed at $12.99).

She then found Cover Girl blushes, which are normally $6.79 at Target.

She then found Rimmel London’s Stay Matte Liquid Foundation. “This is being sold at Walgreens for $5.99,” @sensationalfinds shared. The only downside to buying the foundation at the Dollar Tree for $1.25, she noted, is that there are limited shades.

Next up was L.A. Color’s liquid highlighter blushes and eyeliners. “I think that’s a steal,” she said of the products.

Afterward, she showed off a single eyeshadow by Almay. She said Amazon is selling them for $5.99 (they are currently listed at $5.13).

Other items the content creator recommended were a cuticle oil balm, Prang Decor Fabric Markers, Peds stockings for babies, and a hair spiking glue.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sensationalfinds via Instagram direct message. Her video garnered over 152,000 views, and viewers shared their own favorite brand name products from Dollar Tree.

“That Rimmel stay matte foundation is the truuuuth! I’ve been using it for years,” @b.svehlak wrote.

“The liquid eyeshadow is amazing! I got the [iridescent] one and got so many compliments!” a second said.

Some compared their Dollar Tree to the content creator’s local store, saying her video left them envious

“I have five in my area,” @marthasanchez8187 said, before adding that none of them are “like that.”

“I wish my dollar store was that nice,” @vs02201 stated.