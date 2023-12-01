‘My Dollar Tree must be broken’: Woman finds disguised brand-name beauty products and holiday sets at Dollar Tree

As we dive head-first into the holiday season, people are already thinking about what stocking fillers and gift sets to get their loved ones. And if you’re on a budget, or just want to get the best deal possible, there’s nowhere better than Dollar Tree.

Daniella (@daniella.l.h.m), a TikToker and beauty influencer, has garnered a following of 23,500 with videos about makeup, skincare, and how to get the most out of your money. And she showed exactly why people should be flocking to the budget retail chain in a new “shop with me” video, as she showed viewers some of the beauty supplies lining the shelves of her local Dollar Tree.

Some of the items showcased by Daniella include sheet masks, cherry-themed lip products, pink and gold bubble bath sets, and their new “Essentially Ageless” collagen skincare set. But the best finds are undoubtedly all the marked-down makeup, with brands like L’Oreal, Maybelline, and Revlon all making an appearance.

“I’m obsessed with all the new holiday sets at Dollar Tree,” Daniella said in the video’s description. “You guys need to check out your local Dollar Tree because all the new holiday sets are crazy good this year!”

This isn’t the first time TikTokers have found luxury beauty products at Dollar Tree. Budget TikToker Rachel (@rachelxburrows) told viewers how she hit the “jackpot” after finding a range of branded beauty products at the outlet, with brands including Maybelline, Covergirl, Almay, and Pure Liquid.

Meanwhile, beauty influencer Vivian Tenorio (@viviantenorio) demonstrated how one of Dollar Tree’s own-brand products was of identical quality to a luxury Olay face cream.

Some users, however, are still struggling to find these types of deals in their local Dollar Tree, as they shared their lack of luck getting these products in the comments of Daniella’s video.

“My Dollar tree must be broken,” one commenter remarked.

“My Dollar Tree sucks,” another added.

Still, Daniella encouraged commenters not to give up, noting how Dollar Tree restocked their shelves every week.

“Keep checking!” she commented. “They’re constantly putting out new stuff.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Daniella via email.