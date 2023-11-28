‘Jackpot’: Woman finds brand-name beauty products disguised in different packaging at Dollar Tree

If you search hard enough, you can find gems at Dollar Tree—especially in the beauty department.

One shopper claimed she hit the “jackpot” because she found several brand-name beauty products for less at Dollar Tree.

Budget-friendly TikToker Rachel (@rachelxburrows) typically posts content about her finds at Dollar Tree. In one of her latest videos, which was viewed 45,000 times, she finds Almay’s Best Blend Forever Makeup Foundation. “Jackpot!” she gushes excitedly.

She also finds Pure Liquid’s Essentially Ageless primer, which she calls “so good.” “I’m getting a backup,” she says of the primer.

Rachel also finds Maybelline’s Color Sensational Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss. “This shade is so pretty,” she says of the gloss.

She then points to Covergirl’s Melting POUT Liquid Lipstick as well as Covergirl’s Melting Pout Glitz Liquid Glitter Topcoat. “This is so pretty,” she says while grabbing L.A. COLORS Moisturizing Lip Gloss off the shelf.

All of these items are in plain packaging, a deviation from their usual packaging when found at other retail stores like Target and Walmart. TikTokers Kim Nuzzolo (@kimberlymichbeauty) and Vivian Tenorio (@viviantenorio) in the past have shared how brand-name beauty products are often repackaged and sold for less at Dollar Tree. In her video, Nuzzolo found wet n wild glitter eyeliner and Rimmel London Jelly highlighter at her Dollar Tree.

Nuzzolo, who goes to Dollar Tree several times a week to find beauty products like this, told the Daily Dot at the time that “you have to have a keen eye” if you want to find these deals. “Especially in our current economic times, I think everyone is looking for great products at a low price,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via Instagram direct message. Viewers of her video shared their thoughts on some of the products featured in her video.

“Omg those Liquid Lacquer s are SO good! I can’t believe they have them!” TikToker @ashleighx016 shared.

The Almay Foundation was a standout for many.

“That almay foundation isn’t bad,” @bassbabelianna said.

“I love the foundation!” @alexandra.e.wells exclaimed, adding that she “bought them all” at her local Dollar Tree.

“I’m in love with that foundation!” @kristyberry1 added.