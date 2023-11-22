‘They could have at least thrown the box away’: Shopper catches Dollar Tree using the same fake security camera it sells in store

For years, fake security cameras have been used to attempt to deter criminals. The thinking behind these false cameras is that thieves will see the camera, assume that it is real, and reconsider their actions under the belief that the camera will catch them in the act.

While these may be effective if the camera appears real, they lose their effectiveness if the camera is fake—and sometimes, as TikTok user Whodee Alexis (@earthtodee_) recently discovered, figuring out that a camera isn’t real is shockingly easy.

In a video with over 36,000 views, Alexis shows a security camera at a Dollar Tree.

“I went to Dollar Tree, and this caught my attention, and I realized it was fake as soon as I walked up on it,” she says.

“And I know it’s fake, because I just came from off this aisle, and I saw this ‘fake camera’ package open,” she details, holding up an empty box for a fake security camera. The camera looks identical to the one in the store. “What is going on, Dollar Tree?”

In the caption, she adds, “they could have at least thrown the box away.”

This isn’t the first time that Dollar Tree has been accused of using fake security cameras. In March of 2022, a user on TikTok went viral after discovering what they believed to be a fake camera in the aisles of the store.

Back on Alexis’ video, commenters were quick to point out the perceived realism of the fake camera.

“That look legit af,” a commenter stated. “I might have to get that.”

“I bought both and will be using near our Elf on The Shelf to make sure the kids don’t touch it,” another said.

Others confessed the discovery of a fake camera might inspire them to engage in bad behavior.

“That Would’ve Been My Cue To Start Stealing,” a commenter shared.

Dollar Tree is a popular topic of discussion on TikTok. Previously, users have shared stories about their attempts to compose a Thanksgiving dinner using only Dollar Tree ingredients, ways “gym rats” can use the store to get deals on protein-heavy items, and all of the secretly name-brand products hiding on Dollar Tree shelves.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Alexis via TikTok direct message.