“Congratulations, you passed the test!”: Woman goes on first date with man. Then he performs ‘gold digger test’ on her

A woman says she cut off her date after he performed a strange “gold digger test” on her to see if she was after his money.

Featured Video

What is the “gold digger test”?

In a now-deleted Reddit post on r/AITAH, a woman says she was enjoying “great conversation” on a first date. However, the vibe turned awkward when the $100 check arrived.

Instead of picking up the tab, her date handed her the bill. He asked, “Is it alright if you pay for this?”

Advertisement

She said she was surprised but obliged and paid the bill. Her date’s response shocked her.

“Congratulations, you passed the test! You’re not a gold digger,” he reportedly said.

The woman said she was offended as her date explained that he routinely tests women on dates. He said the bizarre practice is due to his ex wanting his money.

“I told him that I’m not his ex and he has no right to treat me like I’m guilty until proven innocent,” she wrote. “I also said he’s not some prize that I need to pass tests for.”

Advertisement

According to People, the woman shares in an update that the man continued to reach out to her to ask for a second chance and defend his “gold digger test.”

“He didn’t go on a date to get to know me, he went to judge me, compare me to his ex, and see if I measured up,” she wrote.

How did Redditors react?

In the comments of the Reddit post, readers shared their outrage at the “gold digger test.”

Advertisement

“He is narcissistic and entitled!!!” one exclaimed.

“If only he was self aware enough to know that this test is stupid and if it has to be done, can be an agreement to split the first date before the date instead of springing it at the end,” another wrote.

“I’d bet money that he’s one of those men who accuses women of being golddiggers when he’s got no gold…,” a third joked.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



