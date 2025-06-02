Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts without warning, social media captures tourist panic

Tourists visiting Mount Etna on June 2, 2025, experienced more than sweeping views as Europe’s most active volcano suddenly erupted. A partial collapse of the southeastern crater triggered an explosion just after 11:24 am local time, sending a four-mile-high ash plume into the Sicilian sky. Hikers were forced to flee mid-trail as the ash cloud rose behind them—some pausing to film, others running immediately.

What followed was chaos, captured in photos and videos that quickly flooded social media from first-hand witnesses. The footage spread rapidly, drawing millions of views within hours and causing renewed interest in Etna’s unpredictable behavior.

In one video posted on X, formerly Twitter, hikers rushed along the trail as thick volcanic ash rose behind them. Some tourists ran immediately, while others paused to snap last-minute photos. They seemed undeterred by the towering ash column looming in the background.

Mt Etna erupting during our tour- all safe but it was scary! #sicily #etna pic.twitter.com/nHOKkCSJeQ — Jamie Boone (@JamieBoone) June 2, 2025

Ash cloud could be seen for miles as tourists fled the Mount Etna eruption

From downtown Catania to coastal viewpoints across Sicily, locals and visitors watched as the ash plume stretched more than four miles into the sky. A red aviation warning was briefly issued as volcanic tremors. They persisted overnight, building to what experts called “explosions of growing intensity.”

Jamie Boone, a tourist from Washington D.C., was mid-hike when the eruption occurred. “It was loud and explosive,” she told the Daily Mail. “That’s when our guide told us to run.” Boone noted the volcano had been active all morning, but no one expected the eruption to escalate so suddenly.

While some travelers debated whether to flee or film, others expressed gratitude for their experienced guides. “Some people were actually walking toward it,” Boone said. “Our guide made sure we ran the other way.”

She added, “We were mid-mountain and that was scary, I can’t imagine how it felt being at the top right by the crater. Our guide told us if it had collapsed outward instead of inward, we and a lot of others would have been in real trouble.”

🌋Mount Etna has begun to erupt, forcing tourists to flee as a plume of smoke rises.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GCTENiGYM4 — mặt🌗trăng” (@MatTrang911) June 2, 2025

The type of eruption is called a pyroclastic flow, which is an avalanche of superheated gas, rock, and ash. While it scared witnesses, it remained within the Valley of the Lion slope and did not reach populated areas.

Mount Etna, standing over 11,160 feet high, remains a major tourist attraction despite its volatility. Though guided tours are the norm, parts of the volcano can be explored independently. The latest eruption raised concerns during sudden eruptions like this one. Many visitors and folks on social media expressed shock that such access is allowed, given the potential for danger.

