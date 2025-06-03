“People are so freaking nasty”: Airbnb guests check out. Host can’t believe what they left—or what they took

On the internet, many investors pitch “running an Airbnb” as an easy, low effort way to earn money.

This is largely true—the higher-end estimates of managing a single short-term rental put the total hours needed between 14 and 20 hours, though many hosts reduce their time spent by contracting out different parts of the job. However, that doesn’t mean the role is worry-free.

For example, one Airbnb host was shocked to discover that a guest had been mining cryptocurrency on her property, resulting in an exorbitant electricity bill. Another alleged that a guest removed a piece of art from her Airbnb and replaced it with a dramatically different one.

Now, an Airbnb host has the internet talking after revealing the mess that one of his guests left behind—and what they stole from the property.

What did this Airbnb guest do to this rental?

In a clip with over 4.1 million views, TikTok user Hazir (@kynaj__) showcases “a day in my life as an Airbnb host.”

At the beginning of the video, he shows off the sorry state of his Airbnb rental, noting that there was a “really bad” smell that permeated the apartment.

“It wasn’t just from this food,” he states, noting the amount of food left in his kitchen, “but it was also from a bunch of trash.”

Noticing that the smell was coming from upstairs, he ventured up—only to discover that the guests had piled the trash in the corner and hid it under a comforter.

“Which didn’t make sense, but I had seen worse,” Hazir notes.

From there, Hazir began cleaning the rental. It was at this point that he noticed something startling.

“Right here is when I found out that the Nintendo Switch was missing. I looked all around the house and I could not find it, so I went ahead and I texted them to see what had happened to it,” he shares. “So, we’ll see what they say.”

What can a host do if a guest steals something?

According to Airbnb’s community policy regarding “ground rules,” “guests should not leave the listing in a state that requires excessive or deep cleaning,” and “cleaning fees set by hosts are only meant to cover the cost of standard cleaning between reservations.”

That said, if one leaves an apartment excessively messy, a host can open a dispute with Airbnb.

Regarding theft, if one believes that a guest has stolen something from their property, they can reach out to the guest to clarify the situation. If that doesn’t work to get the item or items back, a host can both file a police report and report the incident to Airbnb. Depending on what was taken, the theft could be covered by Airbnb’s AirCover policy.

“I COULD NOT be an Airbnb host!”

While many commenters simply criticized how Hazir opted to clean his property, others had thoughts about the state of rental.

“I COULD NOT be an Airbnb host! If I walked into my house and seen this, I’m afraid of what I would do,” wrote a user.

“I use to be a Airbnb host an trust me that [expletive] ain’t for the weak,” echoed another.

“I really don’t understand why people don’t clean up after they self,” declared a third. “When we do Airbnb we leave it how we came into it. We take all the sheets and stuff off the bed and put them in one spot so that will be the only thing they have to do. People are disgusting.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb and Hazir via email.



