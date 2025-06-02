“Do you think he hid the fact because of you?”: Woman is like “peas in a pod” with married co-worker. Then she agrees to a blind date he planned

A woman’s married co-worker asked if he could set her up on a blind date. She was shocked at who the date ended up being.

Featured Video

Saige (@blujay_963) gave the particulars of her story in a viral TikTok that accrued over 27,000 views.

“A couple of days ago, one of my co-workers—we had a shift together. And when we got off, he messaged me. Now this co-worker, he’s married. And, very down to earth, chill dude. We get along like two peas in pods at work,” she says.

The TikToker recalls her co-worker telling her, “‘Hey. Don’t take this in a weird way, but I think I have somebody that you would enjoy going out on a blind date with. Like let me know if you’re interested. I don’t know if you’re seeing anyone, but. Like, let me know. I think it could be a really good match.’”

Advertisement

Seeing as she had a good rapport with her co-worker, Saige said she was up for the date.

“So I’m like, ‘You know, like. why the heck not, right?’ I was like, ‘OK, like I’m down.’ And he’s like, ‘All right I can plan the whole thing if you’d like. And I’ve never been on a blind date, either. Like, I know the person at least a little bit. Like, we’ve had conversations before I go and share any time with them,’” she recalls her co-worker telling her.

Going in blind

She reinforces the idea she was headed into the date devoid of any knowledge about the other person. But she says her co-worker was very enthusiastic about orchestrating the whole thing.

Advertisement

“I know nothing about this man. So he’s like, ‘Do you want me to set it all up?’ He sets it all up. He picks a place, time. And he’s like, ‘I’m so excited that this is happening, like, I really think you guys are gonna get along. Like, it just makes sense. I don’t want to tell you too much but, yeah. I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner.’”

As the date neared, her co-worker asked if she would like the blind date’s phone number so that the two of them could interact with each other a bit beforehand.

Co-worker’s mystery man

During her initial text conversation with the date, she says he asked her how she knew the person who set them up.

Advertisement

“‘Oh, we work together. Like, how do you know him?’” she recalls responding.

That’s when her date made the big reveal.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, he’s my older brother,’” she recounts.

Saige recalls feeling pleasantly surprised and honored that her co-worker wanted to set her up with his brother.

Advertisement

“Like, thank you, what an honor. How cute, like, I had no idea. How cute,” she exclaims.

Following her story, several viewers wanted to know what transpired at the meet-up. More importantly, folks were intrigued to know whether or not her co-worker’s assessment was spot on.

In a follow-up video, Saige calls it “the best date [she’s] been on.” The TikToker says she especially enjoyed the “the connection and the simplicity of” the date.

Advertisement

Several folks who replied to Saige’s video replied that they thought the mystery man was going to be the co-worker. “I thought for sure your co-worker friend was going to be the date,” one wrote.

“The way I thought your coworker was going to be at that restaurant,” someone else echoed.

Advertisement

Another replied that they, too, were surprised her TikTok video had a happy ending. According to them, many of the story times they see on the platform don’t have positive outcomes. “What a nice wholesome story. doesn’t happen on tiktok often.”

One individual remarked that the co-worker was “a good brother.”

There was another TikToker who speculated that Saige has feelings for her work colleague. “Oh that looks like someone’s getting some feelings but for the coworker.” they wrote. But Saige cleared things up in a follow-up video. “Come on, who do you think I am out here?” the TikToker says in the clip.

In another response to a TikTok user, Saige added that it was probably for the best she didn’t know it was her co-worker’s brother beforehand. That’s because she believes she would’ve gone in with preconceived notions. According to her, it being a completely blind date was the move. And judging from her date recap, her co-worker made the right play.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Saige via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.