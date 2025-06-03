Man wins $3.6 million lottery. Then his girlfriend allegedly ghosts him after the money hits her bank account

A man is suing his ex-girlfriend after claiming she took his lottery winnings and ran. According to CTV News and Manitoba Court public records, Lawrence Campbell bought a winning lottery ticket worth $3.6 million back in January 2024.

In the legal complaint, Campbell says Krystal Ann McKay was in a “loyal, committed and promising relationship at the time” of winning the ticket. According to his version of events, he and Campbell went to the convenience store to claim his money after he discovered he had a winning ticket.

However, a Western Canada Lottery Corporation representative told Campbell that, because he didn’t have a valid ID, he couldn’t collect the winnings. The rep suggested that McKay should redeem the winnings instead. The lottery winner added that, because he doesn’t have a bank account, he deposited it into McKay’s.

Things then took a turn when, according to Campbell, McKay did not return to the hotel room they shared. He alleges that she dumped him for a “new guy.”

Campbell also claims that his now-ex-girlfriend “ghosted” him. He says she didn’t respond to his calls and texts and blocked him on social media. Campbell says she even took out an order of protection against him.

Along with McKay, Campbell has also filed a complaint against Western Canada Lottery Corporation and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries due to what People calls their “bad advice and faulty protocols.”

In an email to CTV News, Chad Panting, Campbell’s lawyer, said, “This case is about systemic karma vs. the system itself. A situation created or certainly enabled by the state-owned Lottery Corporations administering lotto claims in Manitoba.”

Conor Williamson, McKay’s attorney, also told the outlet that she plans to not only dispute the allegations but also file a statement of defense.

McKay reportedly said that she planned to use the money to “take care of the family.” However, she is currently under a court order that prohibits her from buying or gifting any money, buying property, buying motor vehicles, and making any investments.

A hearing is scheduled for June 13.

