Carnival launches first-ever “adults-only” cruises

Carnival is insisting that despite its latest “adults-only” cruise announcement, the company isn’t running away from its family offerings.

Everybody knows Carnival Cruise Line for its giant cruise ships full of families traveling the world together. However, later this summer the cruise line is set to debut a series of cruises to the Caribbean exclusively for adults with a casino backdrop.

Of course, it makes sense that children wouldn’t be allowed on a trip where the programming is dedicated to gambling and other adult activities. Travelers will be able to choose from four different cruise options.

What do travelers think?

Predictably, the news took the internet by storm. On Reddit’s r/cruise, travelers discussed whether they would consider going on such a trip. Some users expressed concerns that the trip being structured around gambling would lead to bad behavior. Others said descriptions of rowdy cruise behavior are overblown, and it’s not a bad idea at all.

One person said, “I mean, maybe. I want to see a couple articles of people who go on one first, though.”

“Would I be interested in a VV competitor at a more reasonable price? Sure, why not. Would I willingly sail Carnival with even more drunken louts aboard? Not in a million years…” another wrote.

Facebook users also reacted to the news. Someone posted to Carnival Cruise Lines Chat, Tips, Reviews, and Fun a YouTube video that features a graphic reading, “No Kids Allowed.” The headline states, “The Truth About Carnival’s Adult Only Cruises.”

However, the comments section isn’t all negative. Some users took exception to the casino theme but didn’t have a problem with the adult-only rule. Others said they understood that some adults just need time alone without their kids.

