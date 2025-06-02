“Hopefully this gen isn’t riddled with issues”: Jeep Cherokee is back—with something different under the hood

The Jeep Cherokee is back in action.

After quietly disappearing from production back in 2023, Jeep has officially revealed the 2026 model, and this time it’s arriving with a hybrid setup under the hood.

In a press release on May 29, the company shared the first official photos of the all-new Cherokee, calling it a “new, efficient and powerful hybrid propulsion option” for the midsize SUV market. It’ll join Jeep’s core lineup alongside the Compass and Grand Cherokee.

“This is a historic year for the Jeep brand, with more product, innovation, choice, and standard content for customers than ever before,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said.

According to Broderdorf, pricing will remain competitive, but Jeep hasn’t released a full spec sheet just yet. The company confirmed that we can expect the 2026 Cherokee to hit the market in late 2025, with more details on trims and features coming soon.

What are people saying about it online?

Over on Reddit, where the first-look photos were shared on r/cars, commenters were pretty receptive, though cautious.

“I really think the Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee’s are some of the best looking SUVs on the market,” one user wrote. “Hopefully this gen isn’t riddled with issues, but it is Stellantis so who knows.”

Another chimed in with mixed feelings from personal experience.

“If it’s reliable it’ll be a great car. My wife leased one and it was comfortable and capable (limited with tow package),” they shared. “However there was a parasitic drain on the battery… They would just replace the main battery. So every time it got really cold, it couldn’t even be jumped.”

Still, the design and legacy seem to be bringing people back.

“Love it. We’ll be upgrading our 2014 Altitude. It’s served us perfectly.”

More details—like exact range, MPG, trim levels, and pricing—are expected to drop later this year.



