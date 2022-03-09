‘Why u gotta do dollar tree like that’: TikToker catches Dollar Tree using apparent fake cameras

A TikToker’s video showing what is an apparent fake camera in the aisle of a Dollar Tree has garnered viral attention, with some commenters calling out the chain for using its own merchandise.

In the video, posted by @0ptsz, the TikToker pulls the seemingly fake camera off the top of a shelf before turning it off and laying it back down. The “camera” is little more than a black plastic dome with a red light. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The same camera is listed on the Dollar Tree website as a “Fake Security Camera” and can be bought in bulk in lots of six or more.

“These fake security cameras have a very realistic (appearance) with the red glowing light coming from within,” the item’s description reads. “There is no wiring necessary and installation is easy with the 2 wall screws that are included. “

According to some reviews left on the item, people have purchased the fake cameras to DIY Santa Cams for their children, akin to an elf on the shelf.

Commenters on the video noted the use of fake cameras in a store where things are priced at $1.25—no longer the $1 store of their youth.

“U just asking to be robbed,” one commenter wrote.

“I mean, if you’re going to be stealing, are you really going to be stealing from the Dollar Store?” another commenter asked.

“Why u gotta do dollar tree like that,” another joked.

Some commenters, implying or stating outright they had experience working in a Dollar Tree, clarified whether there are cameras in the stores and where they are located.

“We sell those,” one commenter claimed. “The real cameras are on the ceiling and not all stores have them.”

“Ex dollar tree manager, only my the doors, registers & cosmetic aisle in all stores,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree via email as well as to @0ptsz via Instagram direct message.

