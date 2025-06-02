People are debating after video of UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov refusing to shake female broadcasters hand goes viral

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov declined a handshake from CBS Champions League host Kate Scott in an interview. Viewers are debating the interaction.

Why did Nurmagomedov refuse the handshake?

In the clip, Scott reaches her hand out to Nurmagomedov. The fighter places his hand on his chest and says, “Very nice to meet you.” Nurmagomedov shakes hands with the male interviewers IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Thierry Henry.

Scott retracts her hand and says, “I apologize. Thank you so much.”

Nurmagomedov, a UFC fighter from Dagestan, Russia, is a devout Muslim. Men who follow the religion are instructed not to make physical contact with women they aren’t related to or married to.

The interview continues without either party bringing up the rejected handshake. At the end of the interview, Scott does not offer Nurmagomedov her hand again as the other hosts shake hands.

What do viewers think of the interaction?

Some viewers expressed their outrage at the rejected handshake on X. Others criticized Scott.

“Wtf??? That’s so disrespectful. He shook everyone hands but Kate’s. Embarrasing,” one wrote.

“Don’t care what the reason is this is rude,” another said.

“She didn’t have to embarrass him by trying to shake his hand, as a Muslim, he may avoid physical contact with women. She should have known that,” a third remarked.

While some described the situation as “awkward,” others praised both Nurmagomedov and Scott for their handling of the interaction.

“Mad respect to Kate for understanding afterwards and issuing an apology,” an X user posted.

“In his own beliefs, he showed her the utmost respect by not shaking her hand,” another said.

“Great appreciation to Khabib for holding firmly to Islamic beliefs, and great appreciation to Kate for understanding that,” a third added.

