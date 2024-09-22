‘It’s reasonably priced in the car market’: Expert recommends the Dodge Hornet. It flopped at first—here’s why you should think about it

There are a lot of folks out there who would probably tell you to avoid buying a Dodge vehicle at all costs. With gear shifter issues, and this recent 1.2 million-vehicle software recall, it’s understandable why.

This trepidation extends to a relatively new model in Dodge’s lineup: The Hornet. Unfortunately, the plug-in hybrid model’s cute marketing and adulated interior haven’t cut it for consumers.

Maybe it has to do with some of the specific recalls issued for the car. Like loose electric cable connections that can cause overheating hazards. It also doesn’t help that even Dodge salesmen are telling consumers to steer clear of the Hornet.

However, TikTok user Bogetti (@thebogettibunch) highlighted the Dodge Hornet as an “option” for car buyers. This is mainly due to the fact that there seems to be a surplus of them around the country.

Other users on the application don’t seem so convinced, however.

Not so bad after all?

In the video, Bogetti shows off a screenshot of a car search engine screen. There’s a picture of a black 2023 Dodge Hornet on the screen along with some information as to its specs. However, the most intriguing bit of info appears at the top of the screen. It’s information that could possibly help folks in negotiating a new Hornet purchase. That’s because, according to the site, there are over 13,500 of them for sale nationwide.

“Here’s another one that people may not know of. It’s the Dodge Hornet, it recently came out, not very long ago,” Bogetti says. “It hasn’t really been marketed again very well, it’s just a re-badged Alfa Romeo. And it’s like, not a very exciting car. It’s reasonably priced I would say in the car market—$35,000. But, there’s 13,500 new ones sitting on lots. New, not used, not pre-owned, new.”

He began to specifically talk about the one that was on the TikTok video’s screen. “This one has 5 miles. It’s been sitting there for 534 days and there are a lot just like it. And this is another…look at the wheels. The wheels look like the Alfa. It’s…this is one of those cars that you’re gonna see for a huge discount.

So should you get one?

Bogetti goes on to paint a dismal picture for the future of the Hornet, and also the car market in general.

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” he says. “Don’t know what the end result for this car market, because, something’s gonna give, somewhere. And it’s not gonna be pretty. 2008 rings a bell. I was pretty young, but 2008 rings a bell. Yeah, here’s one to check out.”

According to InvestorPlace, the auto industry is headed for a crash in 2024. One of the primary reasons listed is the “oversupply of 5 million vehicles.” This could spell good news for buyers, however, as the outlet pens that this “may prompt price reductions.”

Focusing his attention away from the economy as it pertains to auto manufacturing, Bogetti speaks to the Hornet. While he mentions that at this price point there are probably other vehicles folks would rather buy, he does list it as an option.

“I don’t know if I’d recommend buying one, but, 35 grand? You could probably get a Tesla and it would be better. Probably get a lot of other cars that could be better. But, it’s an option I guess,” he says at the end of the clip.

The art of the deal

With so many of these vehicles just sitting on lots, if you wanted to get a Dodge Hornet, now would be a good time. You can be aggressive with your offers to shave some money off of asking, but that’s not all. Oftentimes dealerships will throw in other bonuses for free to get you to sign on the dotted line.

And when you’re negotiating freebies, what you want to get is an extended warranty at no extra charge. And depending on how desperate your dealer is to sell, get a maintenance package.

With all of your car’s major components and service appointments covered for 100,000 miles, then paying $35,000 for a Hornet could be good. Oh, and try purchasing one from a zip code that is particularly saturated with the whips.

Some TikTokers decried the Hornet

One commenter replied that the vehicle isn’t worth the asking price Bogetti featured in his clip. “That’s a 20k car,” they wrote.

Another remarked that calling the whip “reasonably priced” clearly isn’t the case, since it hasn’t been sold in well over a year. “If it was reasonably priced, it wouldn’t be sitting there for 534 days,” they said.

Others remarked that it’s easy to forget the Hornet exists because of how few are out on the road. “I’ve seen more Cybertrucks than I have these,” wrote one user. “I’ve dead[expletive] seen two of these in the wild.”

Someone else wrote, “I don’t think I’ve seen a single one on the road.”

One TikToker invoked the name of another unpopular offering from the United States-based auto maker. “It’s the Dodge Caliber all over again,” they wrote.

And anecdotal review info from this user on the app doesn’t paint a favorable picture of the Hornet. They wrote, “My neighbor bought one late last year she said it is the worst car she’s ever owned and regrets buying it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dodge via email and Bogetti via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.