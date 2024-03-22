‘You need to Dodge this every chance you get’: Salesman reveals what cars to never buy at used dealership

When purchasing a used car, the first step buyers should take is research. Cursory groundwork lets customers know which vehicles to avoid and average prices in their area. In-depth research can even teach customers what not to say at a dealership and how to avoid add-on fees.

Recently, car salesman Keshawn (@lifewithkey_) filmed a short TikTok to let customers know which used cars to avoid at the dealership. Viewed over 229,000 times as of publication, the video attracted a flood of comments from viewers soliciting advice and giving insights of their own.

Keshawn begins his video standing in the dealership lot, looking dapper in a suit and tie. “Here’s a list of some cars you should avoid at the used car dealership,” he said. “I know a lot of you guys are shopping for cars right now, and I don’t want you to get screwed over.”

First on the list is the Dodge Dart. Samarins.com reports that the Dart has a spacious interior and a top safety rating but a low trade-in value. According to Keshawn, the reason it’s cheap is because it comes with “transmission issues” and “brake issues,” as well as a check engine light that never goes off.

“That check engine light more comfortable than rats in New York City, I’m telling you. Don’t buy it. It’s bad for business,” he added.

Second on the list is the Chevy Cruze. According to Kelley Blue Book, the hatchback is a comfortable ride and sports a diesel engine. GM Authority adds that the Cruze is one of the most fuel-efficient compact cars on the market, with 28 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway. However, Keshawn has some warnings for potential buyers. “[The] turbo is always going out, and the head gasket is going to go out eventually,” he said.

“You want to avoid the Chevy Cruze because the only thing you’ll be cruising to is bankruptcy or the mechanic,” he stated. “It might be 10 grand, but after you’re done with it, you’re going to spend 25-30 trying to fix it.”

Next on Keshawn’s list are the GMC Acadia and the Chevy Traverse. One Chevy Chevy dealership claims that the only difference between the two is that the Traverse has more cargo space, and the Acadia is more fuel-efficient. Motor Trend reports that these crossover vehicles mostly differ in size, but both offer three rows of seating. However, according to Keshawn, both models have “transmission faults” and “transmission slips.” He also said they have a faulty Anti-lock Brake System that will “waste your money.”

He summed up his opinion of them with two words: “Just trash.”

Lastly, he names the Jeep Wrangler as another used vehicle to avoid. BD Motorsports lists its pros as having great off-roading capabilities, four-wheel drive, and being easily modifiable. The site also reports that Jeep Wranglers have a good resale value, with a 30.75% depreciation after five years, instead of the 50% drop in price other cars suffer. Unfortunately, Keshawn said used Wranglers have “suspension issues,” “rust on the bottom,” and “the transmission starts going out.”

“Unless you’re buying a brand new with a warranty, these things have tons of issues,” he added.

Viewers were quick to chime in.

“Every jeep has issues,” one wrote.

Another confirmed his judgment of the Chevy Traverse, writing, “Traverse survivor- blown transmission 100 miles over warranty – owed 17k and had to dump 9k into it. Worst car ever!”

“Just traded in my 2015 Chevy Cruze for a 2024 Civic Sport and I feel horrible for who gets that Cruze,” a third shared.

Impressed with his detailed knowledge of used cars’ mechanical issues, many viewers also asked him which vehicles are worth the buy. “What are the goods ones?” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Keshawn via email for further comment.

