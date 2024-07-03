‘Get something else and save your money’: Car salesman reveals 3 cars you should never buy at the dealership

A car salesman posted a viral video revealing the new card brands he recommends to never buy at the dealership. Keshawn (@lifewithkey_) has reached over 21,000 likes on his TikTok, and added a caption telling viewers, “Avoid these new cars and get something else and save your money.”

What are the worst cars on the market? Car salesman weighs in

In the second clip of his video, Keshawn adds a photo of a Dodge Hornet, saying this is the first car you should avoid buying. He explains that, “it’s known to have electrical problems.”

“Cruise control never works,” he continues, “the name definitely fits it, because this [expletive] will sting the hell out of your wallet.”

Before moving onto the next car he says, “save your money, get something else. It’s basically a Dodge Jeep Renegade, that should tell you something.”

Indeed, Jeep states that there have been electrical issues within its vehicles as early as 2005. “The Jeep Grand Cherokee had plenty of problems with various aspects of the electrical system as 5041 complaints were lodged, most of which revolve around ignition,” they state. “Models of 2005, 2006, 2012 appear to be the most susceptible to problems with the electrical system.”

Next, Keshawn says the viewers should avoid buying the Chevy Malibu, as he says he is driving one right now as a rental. “The apple car play system keeps glitching out,” he claims, “the automatic light system keeps not working.”

When driving on the freeway, Keshawn says the Chevy Malibu is “extremely underpowered.”

“I can’t even try to merge on the freeway,” he adds.

Last on the list, Keshawn shares that the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid should be crossed off your car list. “I’ve been telling you guys the Chrysler Pacifica is not a good vehicle, but they made a hybrid and made it even worse.”

Keshawn says that “the battery stays failing” and that “no one knows if it’s the battery’s issue or if it’s a software issue.”

Before ending his video he adds that “you’re better off just driving this car into the Pacific ocean.”

@lifewithkey_ Avoid these new cars and get something else and save your money ♬ original sound – Keshawn

Viewers in the comment section say they disagree with Keshawn’s take on Chevy Malibus.

“I have a 2020 Chevy Malibu LT, had it for four years now, no problems,” one says.

“My 2022 Malibu is verrry reliable sir,” another adds.

According the Valley Chevrolet, the 2024 Chevy Malibu ranked at a score of “85 out of 100 in quality and reliability, which is considered excellent.”

“This score is based on any defects, malfunctions, and design flaws,” they add.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Keshawn, Jeep, Chevrolet, and Chrysler via email.

