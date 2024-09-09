‘I wasn’t paid the first entire month’: Woman says Young Dodge dealership poached her from another company. Then they broke their promises

Salespeople at car dealerships expect long hours and stiff competition. They expect to make sacrifices like skipping lunch, going into overdrive at the end of the month, and taking on more work than initially agreed upon.

But not false promises.

And this viral TikTok demands that big corporations be held accountable for their compensation promises to employees.

The video was created by @Autumnwitceck where she shares her experience making professional sacrifices, only to be left without receiving the full compensation that was initially promised from the Young Dodge dealership in Layton, Utah.

In the video, Autumn says that Young Dodge Layton took advantage of her and refused to pay her the full $3,000 in car payments because it wasn’t listed in the contract.

During onboarding with Young Dodge, Autumn says she was told the top service advisor would earn $1,000 in car payments each month.

Autumn became the top service advisor for Young Dodge in May, June, and July, she says. However, she has not received the full amount for her efforts.

In August, Autumn says she only received $800 in car payments when it should’ve been $3,000.

Shady intentions were clear from the start

Young Dodge originally pouched Autumn from a rival dealership in town Larry H Miller, she claimed. The general manager promised Autumn a more peaceful working environment compared to Larry H Miller, where she says she was overworked.

Autumn jumped onto this opportunity, only to end up back in a familiar situation.

During the first week of work Autumn says she got lunch with the general manager. Autumn asks him “Why did you hire me?”

“I did not choose to hire you, I want to ruin Larry H Miller,” he allegedly replied.

To start, Autumn was given a pay plan that was easily accessible. She was informed about the support staff where she can focus on hitting her metrics… Only to find that after a month of working there, they were fired. Autumn’s workload doubled, she says, yet the pay plan remained the same.

She communicated her frustration with all the changes they made and noted that these changes were the same reason why she left Larry H Miller. When Autumn confronted her boss about the change in staff, hours, and job description, he replied, “You need to work harder. You are either all in or you are out.”

Autumn decided to leave the Young Dodge only to be withheld the full $3,000 for being top service advisor and two weeks pay. When Autumn contacted her boss about the missing money, he claimed there was no contract signed agreeing on these terms.

“I am a mother of two beautiful children. I’m not just a number. I am a person. I needed that money that you promised.” Autumn pleaded.

What the viewers thought

“Unbelievable how corporate America can get away with taking advantage of their workers because it happens way too often” one responded.

“I worked for Jacob Sobers at Dodge. I tried to give my 2 week notice to Jacob and was met with hostility and he said ‘I will make sure you go broke and never work in Utah again.’” Then they tried suing me” another alleged.

“Car dealerships are so shady.” one added.

The TikTok clip has more than 176,000 views and 1,200 comments.

In one of them, Autumn says she came to a resolution with her former employer. She elaborates in a follow-up video that she has been “compensated” and that she was told there would be “repercussions” for the way she was treated.

@autumnwitbeck If anyone has any info on what I can do, if I can even do anything please message me on I G 🫶🏻 @thinkyoungdodgelayton @Young Automotive Group ♬ original sound – Autumn

The Daily Dot reached out to @Autumnwitceck via email. We’ve called and emailed Young Dodge and the Larry H. Miller dealership. We also reached out to Dodge via email.

