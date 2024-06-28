‘You brought your kid with impetigo to Disney’: Mom slams thief for stealing her Stanley cup at Disneyland. It backfires

A mom’s ill wish for someone who allegedly stole her Stanley tumbler while at Disneyland has backfired on social media. Viewers are not letting the sentiments she shared go—even if the original video has been deleted from TikTok.

During a trip to Disney, content creator and mother Kyli Choi (@kylichoi on TikTok) says her cup had been stolen and called out the thief.

In a now-deleted video, the poster expressed that she hopes whoever stole her family’s Stanley tumbler was enjoying her daughter’s impetigo virus. It is unclear whether she is speaking genuinely, or as a joke.

In a follow-up video, Choi explains that her daughter’s skin infection could not have been contagious because she had been taking an antibiotic for several days. She says that she and her husband are a nurse and physician respectively, and also shows the results of a Google search regarding the amount of time an antibiotic must be administered in order to prevent the spread of the illness.

“So for all you mamas that were really concerned and are sending us hate messages on Instagram and on TikTok,” she says in the video. “I just thought maybe I would let you guys know that this is the truth and maybe you guys didn’t know that. So when I said I hope the thief gets impetigo from sucking on our straw, unfortunately they won’t because she’s not contagious anymore. She hasn’t been. If you guys have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me or my husband.”

She also says her original video in which she made the statement was taken down by TikTok for violating community guidelines.

The recommended treatment for impetigo, a skin infection that can cause sores on the skin, is generally a topical antibiotic cream, or an oral antibiotic, administered for at least 48 hours or two days to prevent those suffering with the infection from spreading the contagion, per health authorities.

However, some viewers did not buy the explanation from Choi, and expressed confusion and frustration over the video based on her prior statement.

“You’re the one who claimed it was contagious,” one said. “But even if it wasn’t why not wait until your child wasn’t feeling sick to go to Disney? She probably wanted to be home napping.”

“Girl, you said what you said,” another wrote.

“I can’t believe the timeline of these antibiotics because of your original video,” a third commented.

Another content creator, Mandi Elaine (@mandilainer on TikTok) is one of several who have made videos calling out Choi for her handling of the situation and phrasing.

“When you posted that, did you think people were going to be on your side about it?” she asks of the poster. “Did you think people were going to comment, ‘Yeah, I hope those kids having fun at Disney catch impetigo because someone stole your Stanley cup’. Did you think people were going to be like, ‘Yeah, mom, tell ’em. Tell ’em. You go queen.’ What kind of comments were you expecting? I’m just genuinely curious.”

Viewers of Mandi’s post commented on the video that they shared her sentiments when it came to Choi’s statements about impetigo.

“The lady in the video clearly says her daughter’s contagious she used the word contagious in her video and now she’s trying to say different no she messed up,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg this makes me so mad my child who is 1 years old caught impetigo and we are currently in house arrest because of it smh you shouldn’t leave the house with that it’s so contagious,” another added.

“Correction, she’s not a girl,” a third commented. “She’s a grown ass woman which she makes this entire thing incredibly infuriating that a grown adult who was once a nurse, put children, and other adults in danger.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Choi and Mandi via comment on their videos, as well as TikTok direct messages regarding their videos.

