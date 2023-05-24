‘Next time you’re at Walt Disney World…and you taste nothing, you know who to thank’: Disney World worker says customers complained that salted fries were ‘spicy’

If you’ve ever wondered why theme parks like Disney World have bland food, wonder no more.

In a video with over 290,000 views, TikTok user and alleged Walt Disney World worker Rylee (@itsmeryleeb) claims that the true reason that the food is so bland is that any non-bland food meets a wave of complaints about being too spicy.

“The number of times a white person has come up to me and complained about the spiciness of their salted french fries? Astounding,” Rylee says in the clip.

“I’ve had people order the spicy chicken sandwich [and] come up to me 10 minutes later and say, ‘that was spicy!’” Rylee recalls. “Oh really? Was the spicy chicken sandwich spicy?”

“Just one too many people did that, and then the ‘spicy chicken sandwich’ just turned into ‘chicken sandwich with the title “spicy chicken sandwich,”’ she continues.

The ‘jambalaya’ at Port Orleans Resort met a similar fate, Rylee claims.

“They took the jambalaya from ‘jambalaya’ to ‘rice beans pork, no seasoning,’” the TikToker says. “It was heartbreaking.”

“So next time you’re at Walt Disney World and you’re eating food…and you taste nothing, you know who to thank,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences dealing with Disney’s bland food.

“I overheard a lady complain at New Orleans square at Disneyland that the jambalaya had ‘too much flavor,’” wrote one user.

“Disney used to have bomb fries because they used salt AND pepper,” remembered another. “People complained. No more pepper OR salt.”

“Former, Disney world CM here, and Disneyland addict… She spits facts,” stated a third.

Others simply shared stories of confusing customer complaints.

“I used to work in a nursing home and [white people] were always complaining about too much ‘white pepper’ and there was NO pepper in the food,” said a commenter.

“I remember the time an 65+ woman returned habanero chips because she didn’t realize how spicy they were,” offered a second. “Habanero chips.”

“A woman flagged me down at the restaurant I worked at to say, ‘I just thought someone should know that the hot water in the ladies room is very hot,’” claimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walt Disney World via email and Rylee via Instagram direct message.