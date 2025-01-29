‘Changed my life’: People are putting diaper rash cream on their faces. Here’s why it actually works

Most people don’t want to put products they’d use on their butt on their face, but TikTokers are swearing by a new hack that is saving their dry skin this winter: diaper rash cream. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars boosting your skincare routine, one everyday drugstore item could be exactly what you need. Luckily for the parents of newborns, it’s as easy as looking in your diaper bag.

TikTok user @_nvrseeme was having a hard time with her winter skincare routine, which resulted in more breakouts than usual. She took a tip from other TikTokers to try diaper rash cream, and the result was a viral video posted on Jan. 5., 2025 with more than 2.9M views, 249K likes, 23K saves, and 2735 comments.

“So my skin has been breaking out like crazy for the last, like, month, and I can’t figure out why,” the TikToker starts. “At first, I thought I was allergic to this cat, and then I was like, is it the skincare stuff that I’m using? What I do know is that my skin barrier has been destroyed.”

In the video, @_nvrseeme’s face is close to the camera so all you can see is her face covered in a thick, white paste, with her hair tucked into a silk bonnet.

“I saw on TikTok that the girlies are using diaper rash cream for their face because of the zinc that it has in it. So I’m gonna try that. I’m gonna try that, because nothing’s working. Nothing else is working. But everyone has good results with this. Everyone. I mean, everyone.”

Is diaper rash cream good for your skin?

If it’s safe for a baby’s bottom, it’s safe for an adult face, right? For the most part, using diaper rash cream on your face and body should be fine. Mayo Clinic states that these creams are used as remedies for diaper rash because they are “products with a high percentage of zinc oxide or petroleum jelly” and that they “work well to protect the skin from moisture.”

U.S. Pharmacist highlights that while zinc is a good line of defense for dry skin, it can be hard to remove from skin because of its thickness.

TikTok user @cia asked @_nvrseeme if she thought the diaper rash cream was good for sensitive skin, to which she replied, “Yes !!! My skin is suupppeerrr sensitive!”

What about the side effects though? It depends on your skin type, but so far the results the TikTokers are sharing seem mild enough. According to Danny Bronshtein, NP, kalon Dermatology says these creams “are generally safe for adults to use unless they have allergies to any of the creams ingredients.”

Does diaper rash cream work as a moisturizer option?

The TikTok hashtag #DiaperCream has over 5001 posts, most of which are videos about using it as a moisturizer. But social media users began slathering butt paste on their own faces after watching diaper rash cream testimonials on TikTok.

“i have a confession to make,” stated X user @fatstevebuscemi in a post on Jan. 29., 2025. “i saw a tiktok about putting diaper cream on your face to help heal your moisture barrier and i’ve been doing it for weeks now and my skin has never been better. sorry y’all. gotta douse yourself in that baby butt cream.”

The post has over 63.4K views, 1.1K likes and 340 saves. Others replied to the viral post with their own experiences.

X user @TheRealPJNY additionally pointed out the benefits, including the cost savings. “This is 100% true,” they added in the comments. “When my son was a baby I used the A&D ointment we used on his bum on my hands and it completely healed the dry, cracking skin in no time. Tube lasts like a year, too.”

“NO WONDER BABIES ARE SO SOFT THEY’RE SCAMMING THE ADULTS WITH ALL THIS SKINCARE,” added X user @talkalot_360.

@_nvrseeme followed up with her results in a TikTok video she posted on Jan. 8., 2024. She mentioned that she rinsed the cream off with water and then further cleansed it with coconut oil, and said her skin looked and felt better as a result.

“Believe the booty paste hype!” she exclaimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_nvrseeme via TikTok messenger and comment and @fatstevebuscemi via X DM.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_nvrseeme via TikTok messenger and comment and @fatstevebuscemi via X DM.










