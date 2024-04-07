‘I have a 2007 Toyota 4Runner with over 277,000 miles’: Mechanics share their picks for the one car that will last forever

Which car can best withstand the test of time? In a viral TikTok video, mechanics from a Toyota dealership in Massachusetts tried to answer that question, sparking a debate in the comment section.

The short video, posted on Jan. 9 by TikTok account @autofairtoyota, begins with an on-screen text-to-speech caption posing the question, “What’s ONE car that will last forever?” and then quickly jumps into rapid-fire interviews with the four mechanics, who are each posed that question.

The first mechanic, Dave, asserts, “A Camry.” In 2017, the Toyota Camry ranked highest in the midsize car segment for vehicle dependability, according to J.D. Power.

Next up, Jeff, suggests the Toyota 4Runner as his pick for enduring longevity. The third mechanic simply responds “Toyota.” In its annual list of most reliable car brands, Consumer Reports ranked Toyota as second, only behind Lexus.

“A majority of Toyota models have above- or well-above-average reliability. The brand is topped by the 4Runner SUV, which is among the most reliable models in the survey,” Consumer Reports notes.

Lastly, as the camera approaches the final mechanic, he bluntly responds, “None!”

Since its posting, the video has accumulated an impressive 4.1 million views. In the comment section, some viewers pointed out to potential bias, seeing as all the mechanics work at a Toyota dealership.

“How about ask a non dealership mechanic,” one of them suggested.

“They all work at the Toyota dealer,” a second added.

“the last guy is the only one to trust,” a third remarked.

One more weighed in, “As a retired mechanic, I heard only one correct answer… None…”

Despite the skepticism, several TikTok users chimed in to share their positive experiences with owning Toyotas.

One commenter shared their experience, saying, “I have a 2007 Toyota 4Runner with over 277,000 miles. She still runs great! Little rusty but, she’s a keeper!”

Another added, “I had a Toyota Forerunner for over 20 years! When I traded it in, it was still running great they were excited to get that car straight in.”

A third chimed in, “I’ve had 2 Toyotas in my lifetime. Both had over 300,000 miles on them.”

So, which Toyota is the most reliable?

According to Slash Gear, the most reliable Toyota ever built was the 2014 Camry. The 2014 Camry Hybrid was No. 2. The 2008 Prius No. 3. According to Reddit fans, the Sequoia is the most likely to hit 200,000 miles. And Corolla, Camry, and 4Runner are the one, two, and three, respectively, for safest Toyotas to buy used per Hot Cars.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @autofairtoyota via the contact form on their website.