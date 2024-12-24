‘I will try it’: Man reveals little-known use for Dawn Powerwash. Does it work?

A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing a hack for how drivers can use Dawn Powerwash.

Featured Video

In a recent clip, Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) claimed that Dawn Powerwash can be used to help prevent snow and ice from sticking to your car’s windshield. He demonstrated this in a recent video, which, as of Sunday, had amassed more than 128,400 views.

How can Dawn Powerwash be used on your car?

In his video, Griffith said that Dawn Powerwash can be used to prevent fog from appearing on your car’s windshield. He called this the “absolute best hack” for winter.

Advertisement

Griffith then showed viewers how to use the soapy substance for their cars.

First, he procured a bottle of the spray and put it all over his car’s windshield.

“Also, spray on your windshield wipers,” Griffith advised.

He then told viewers to wash the soap into their car’s windshield until “you don’t see it anymore and it’s clear.” That’s essentially it.

Advertisement

“As long as you wipe it all in, there will be no film and no haze,” he said.

Griffith said that, as long as the soap is wiped into your windshield, its presence can keep frost, ice, and snow from sticking to the front of your car. He said that utilizing this so-called hack also keeps your car’s windshield from “fogging up.”

“[This] is a great way to make sure you can get up in the morning and head to wherever you’re going,” Griffith said. “Make sure you wipe it all the way in so there’s no haze on your windshield.”

He added, “This is by far my favorite [hack.]”

Advertisement

Is this legit?

In November, Griffith shared a similar tip to TikTok. That video, however, received mostly negative reviews from viewers who said that they tried this hack and that it didn’t work.

All of these reports are anecdotal, however. And there’s no credible reporting suggesting that this tip works or doesn’t.

One risk to using Dawn Powerwash on your car, though, is that it leaves streaks behind. Other car experts recommend using dedicated windshield cleaners for your car, but, in a pinch, a mixture of Dawn Powerwash and water can be used for a quick clean.

Advertisement

In the Reddit r/Truckers subreddit, one man said that he bought a squeegee to clean his car. He then used that and a combination of Dawn and water to clean his car.

“Spray the windshield down well with this mixture of windshield wash and Dawn, let it sit a minute, and then use the truckstop squeegee to scrub and clean the windows,” they said. “It works very well.”

Viewers express skepticism toward car hack

In the comments section of Griffith’s video, several users questioned how this hack would work. Others who already tried it said they were unimpressed.

Advertisement

“I did this,” one viewer said. “It didn’t work.”

“I don’t believe you,” another added.

“Ok, I’ll ask,” a third person questioned. “What’s the active ingredient that makes the ice not stick?”

Others took issue with Griffith’s word choice and said that it was technically impossible to wipe dish soap “into” a car’s windshield.

Advertisement

“I’m no rocket scientist but how does one wipe it ‘IN’ to [the] surface,” one user asked. “That isn’t porous.”

“You can’t wipe anything into something that’s not porous,” another explained. “You’re just wiping it off.”

Despite these lackluster reviews, some other drivers said they were excited to see whether Griffith’s hack worked.

“Thank you for the information,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“I will try it, hoping [he’s] right,” another said.

“Thanks for the tip! This is great,” a third user added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Griffith via TikTok comment and to Procter & Gamble (P&G), which manufactures Dawn dish soap, through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

