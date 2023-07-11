‘For $6 you could buy a gallon at Walmart’: Dairy Queen customer orders 1 liter of soft serve ice cream for $10.99. Viewers aren’t convinced it’s a good deal

Dairy Queen offers more than just single desserts. Alongside foods like burgers and hot dogs, a DQ customer can order items to take home—such as an entire liter of soft serve.

While Dairy Queen does not hide this fact, it has come as a surprise to TikTok users on multiple occasions. In October of 2022, a Dairy Queen employee sparked a discussion after revealing to viewers they could buy quarts of soft serve.

“You can get chocolate, vanilla, or twist,” the TikToker wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “I always have one of these in my freezer at home.”

Now, another TikToker has made this discovery and shared their story to viral success.

In a clip with over 452,000 views, TikTok user Monika (@monikachxpra) showed herself ordering a liter of soft serve from a Toronto Dairy Queen.

“Since when was this a thing?” Monika asked in the video. “You can buy a whole liter of soft serve for $10.99.” $10.99 Canadian dollars equals about $8.28 U.S. dollars.

In the text overlaying the video, Monika noted that there are several situations where buying a liter of ice cream could be appropriate. These include, per her video, “if your SO is ever upset” and “family parties.”

In the comments section, some users shared Monika’s surprise.

“Honestly when i found out (maybe a year ago now) it’s the only ice cream i buy,” wrote a user.

However, others countered that the deal wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“For $6 you could buy a gallon at walmart or buy ingredients to make soft serve,” said a commenter.

“I guess it’s brand new because that price is a rip off,” added another.

“Worth $2 of milk and $2 of refrigeration/other ingredients,” offered a third.

Some claimed that Monika overpaid for her liter of soft serve. Menu price charting sites for the U.S. put the average cost of a quart of soft serve from Dairy Queen (0.95 liters) at around $6.50 USD, and Canadian price charting sites put the cost of a liter at around $8.25 CAD, or about $6.20 USD. That said, these sites may not be up to date, and prices can change based on a store’s location, so it’s unclear if Monika actually overpaid for the item.

Back on TikTok, a few users noted a potential issue with buying soft serve to take home.

“But if you put it in the freezer, it won’t be soft serve anymore,” observed a user. “It will be rock hard.”

“It’s always been around, but it freezes solid,” echoed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monika via email.