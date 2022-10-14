‘You can get chocolate, vanilla, or twist’: Dairy Queen soft serve quart PSA

For lovers of Dairy Queen soft serve, TikTok user Miranda (@dqshelbytwpmi) has some good news: you can bring a whole lot of it home.

According to Miranda, Dairy Queen has special take-home containers for its quarts, meaning that if you really like DQ soft serve, you have the option of taking 4-cups worth of it back from the restaurant.

“You can get chocolate, vanilla, or twist,” Miranda details. In the caption, she adds, “I always have one of these in my freezer at home.”

The video currently has over 137 thousand views.

Users on TikTok were simultaneously thankful for and frustrated by this tip.

“Why would you tell me this,” asked one user. “no dairy queen’s within 1h of me and now i’m CRAVING.”

“And I’m just now finding this out now!” exclaimed another. “next DQ stop I’m picking some up.”

“Why am I just finding this out,” questioned a third.

According to commenters and various pricing websites, the cost for one of these quarts is around $5 or $6, though the price likely changes based on the location of the restaurant.

However, some were surprised that this was a tip at all, thinking that it was common knowledge.

“They’ve been doing this for decades, didn’t know it was a secret,” shared a commenter.

Further users had requests for large portions of other items.

“Can I also get a quart of hot fudge?” asked a commenter.

“I need a gigantic thing of the s’mores,” stated a second.

Above all, users were excited to buy one for themselves.

As one user wrote, “tell your boss you just sold me on going to DQ tonight.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Miranda via TikTok comment.