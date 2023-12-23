We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: a Domino’s employee who yelled at a customer, a hospital worker who received a potato as a holiday gift, the fallout of John Fetterman remarking that he’s not a progressive, and a rundown of the best pointing memes.

After that, dig into a “Decoding Fandom” column from yours truly.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“Please walk in and show this to a manager,” one TikTok user commented.

➤ READ MORE

‘Do i show up with Tupperware and just get my $$$$ worth in sour cream?’ a hospital worker asks in a viral video.

➤ READ MORE

‘I’m not a progressive,’ the Pennsylvania Senator told NBC News.

➤ READ MORE

👉🏽 MEMES

A collection of some of the best pointing memes

Pointing memes are a versatile tool in online humor, allowing users to express a range of emotions in a way that is visually impactful.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⭐Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

For Zack Snyder fans, critics are the enemy

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Saturdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏥 One woman has a warning for anyone who ends up becoming a patient at a hospital: Set your social media to private during your stay.

🌯 In a viral video, a customer says a Chipotle worker food-shamed him after he ordered a bowl that ended up costing $25.

🤢 A McDonald’s customer in Australia was expecting a snack wrap and got an unpleasant surprise instead.

👀 This Ulta worker revealed in a viral video all of the foundation, makeup, and perfumes she destroys, finding the process “satisfying.”

✈️ Two United Airlines passengers—one who hadn’t seen his daughter in a year—were not allowed to get on their flight because of their dogs. At least one of them may not get a refund on their ticket.

🎁 When all else fails, just get them a gift card. These are the best 10 digital gift cards you can get right now for your last-minute gift-shopping needs.*

📱 A woman on TikTok is shedding light on the “digital dark age.” She believes that people’s memories—videos, images, and written posts—will one day vanish, along with the social media platforms they were originally posted on.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

TikToker Meeb (@shlimeslatterson) has stirred the TikTok pot with a video that’s not just a viral hit crossing over 700,000 views, but also a cheeky commentary on the ethics of digital manipulation. The video showcases Meeb’s faux attempt at gaming the online food delivery system by using AI to alter the appearance of food for a refund on Uber Eats.



Meeb’s video opens with a text overlay, “Me wondering how I gained weight when I literally FaceTuned my food so I could get a refund and use it to get more food.”

While it’s a creative life hack, the ethics are a little murky.

🎶 Now Playing: “Space Dog” by Tori Amos 🎶